NHL 23: Can you request a trade in Be a Pro?

In most sports games, fans consider it a critical feature to be able to change teams as they see fit. NHL 23 is willing to accommodate this request, but it’s not as simple as you might think. Trading can still be a wonderful option for players who don’t want to erase an entire career mode. We’re here to explain how to request a trade in NHL 23’s Be a Pro mode.

How to get traded in NHL 23

First things first, you have to actually get to the stage in the game mode where you’re able to be traded. You need to be drafted and also be in the regular season before the trade deadline. This will then allow you to request a trade. However, that doesn’t mean you just get what you want.

Do some sweet talking

Conversations will be used to handle the majority of off-ice events in NHL 23. These events will usually include two or three different dialog options that will almost always affect your brand score, your teammate likeability, and your management likeability. Very occasionally, you will get events that are so impactful that they affect your position in the depth chart. Asking for a trade is one of those events, so be sure to make a save just before asking for a trade because your scores will go down drastically if this fails.

You’ll need to make sure that before you request a trade, you invest some skill points in your conversational skills. Because of this, we recommend playing at least a full season before requesting a trade. If you’re in a hurry, you can sim through this, but your XP gain will be drastically diminished. You also need to keep in mind that if you ask for a trade too early, teams won’t be able to get a good look at you.