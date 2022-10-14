NHL 23: Comprehensive deking guide – How to deke, controls, and tips for beginners

To really improve your game in NHL 23, be ready to get handy with the sticks. That’s because dekes are a very important tool towards faking out opposing players, and creating plays in the offensive zone. We should note, however, that there are a lot of different dekes in NHL 23. In this guide, we go over the techniques and controls you need to know, plus some helpful tips for newcomers.

Related: NHL 23: Beginner’s guide to scoring – How to shoot & score goals, controls, and tips

Controls

The two of simplest controls for performing dekes is attempting to put the puck on your backhand and forehand. To put the puck on the forehand, shift the right stick/right analog stick to the right for right-handed shots, and vice versa for left-handed shooters. For the backhand, shift the right stick/right analog stick to the left for right-handed shots, and vice versa for left-handed shooters.

With that said, let’s go over the deke controls that you should know for NHL 23:

Move XB Controls PS Controls Backhand-Forehand Right Stick (Backhand control) + Right Stick (Forehand control) Right Stick (Backhand control) + Right Stick (Forehand control) Forehand-Backhand Right Stick (Forehand control) + Right Stick (Backhand control) Right Stick (Forehand control) + Right Stick (Backhand control) Backhand Toe Drag RS (Press) + Right Stick (Down) R3 + Right Stick (Down) Backhand Toe Drag Flip RS (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + RB R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R1 Backhand Toe Drag Shot RS (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + Right Stick (Up) R3 + Right Stick (Down) + Right Stick (Up) Backhand Toe Drag Pass RS + Right Stick (Down) + RT R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R2 Left-Handed One Hand Deke Backhand + LB + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the left) Backhand + L1 + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the left) Right-Handed One Hand Deke Backhand + LB + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the right) Backhand + L1 + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the right) One-Hand Tuck (Forsberg) Forehand/Backhand + LB (Hold) + RB Forehand/Backhand + L1 (Hold) + R1 Between-the-Legs Shot LB + RS + RS (Up) L1 + R3 + Right Stick (Up) Between-the-Legs Pass LB + RS + RT L1 + R3 + R2 Between-the-Legs Saucer Pass LB + RS + RB L1 + R3 + R1 Slip Deke (Must be performed by boards) LB L1 Touch Deke (Loose Puck Deke) LB L1 Chip Deke LB + RT L1 + R2 Windmill Deke LB + Right Stick (Left/Right) L1 + Right Stick (Left/Right) Toe Drag Right Stick (Down and rotate to the left) Right Stick (Down and rotate to the left) Spin-o-Rama LT + Forehand/Backhand L2 + Forehand/Backhand Drop Pass RB (Without LS) R1 (Without Left Stick) Board-bank Self-pass [Near boards] LB + RT L1 + R2 Behind-the-Net Self–pass LB + RT L1 + R2 Flip Deke Backhand/Forehand + LB + RT Backhand/Forehand + L1 + R2 Lacrosse Deke (Michigan) Forehand + LB (Hold) + RS + RS (Down and rotate to the right) Forehand + L1 (Hold) + Right Stick + Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right) Lacrosse Flip Pass Forehand + LB (Hold) + RS (Hold) + RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise) Forehand + L1 (Hold) + R3 (Hold) + R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise) Stride Deke LB + LS (Left)/LS (Right) L1 + Left Stick (Left)/Left Stick (Right) Fake Deke (Kucherov) Stride Deke (Forehand) + RS (Backhand) Stride Deke (Forehand) + Right Stick (Backhand) Backhand Tap Back Deke RS (Right) + LB + RS (Left) + LS (Right) + RS (Right) Right Stick (Right) + L1 + Right Stick (Left) + Left Stick (Right) + Right Stick (Right) Forehand Tap Back Deke RS (Down and rotate to the right) + LB + RS (Right) + LS (Left) + RS (Left) Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right) + L1 + Right Stick (Right) + Left Stick (Left) + Right Stick (Left) Jump Deke LB + RS (Up) L1 + Right Stick (Up) Flip Shot (Datsyuk) R (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + RB R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R1 Skate Kick Deke LB + RS (Down) L1 + Right Stick (Down) Through the Legs Deke LB + RS (Down and rotate to the right) L1 + Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right)

Tips for using dekes in NHL 23

While it might be very tempting to try to do a Michigan or a Forsberg right in the middle of an online game, it’s not really a great idea. If you’re after wins, keep in mind that these moves are extremely difficult. If you plan on using any in online play, make sure to practice beforehand.

Some other tips: