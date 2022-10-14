NHL 23: Comprehensive deking guide – How to deke, controls, and tips for beginners
Get ready to deke.
To really improve your game in NHL 23, be ready to get handy with the sticks. That’s because dekes are a very important tool towards faking out opposing players, and creating plays in the offensive zone. We should note, however, that there are a lot of different dekes in NHL 23. In this guide, we go over the techniques and controls you need to know, plus some helpful tips for newcomers.
Controls
The two of simplest controls for performing dekes is attempting to put the puck on your backhand and forehand. To put the puck on the forehand, shift the right stick/right analog stick to the right for right-handed shots, and vice versa for left-handed shooters. For the backhand, shift the right stick/right analog stick to the left for right-handed shots, and vice versa for left-handed shooters.
With that said, let’s go over the deke controls that you should know for NHL 23:
|Move
|XB Controls
|PS Controls
|Backhand-Forehand
|Right Stick (Backhand control) + Right Stick (Forehand control)
|Right Stick (Backhand control) + Right Stick (Forehand control)
|Forehand-Backhand
|Right Stick (Forehand control) + Right Stick (Backhand control)
|Right Stick (Forehand control) + Right Stick (Backhand control)
|Backhand Toe Drag
|RS (Press) + Right Stick (Down)
|R3 + Right Stick (Down)
|Backhand Toe Drag Flip
|RS (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + RB
|R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R1
|Backhand Toe Drag Shot
|RS (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + Right Stick (Up)
|R3 + Right Stick (Down) + Right Stick (Up)
|Backhand Toe Drag Pass
|RS + Right Stick (Down) + RT
|R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R2
|Left-Handed One Hand Deke
|Backhand + LB + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the left)
|Backhand + L1 + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the left)
|Right-Handed One Hand Deke
|Backhand + LB + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the right)
|Backhand + L1 + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the right)
|One-Hand Tuck (Forsberg)
|Forehand/Backhand + LB (Hold) + RB
|Forehand/Backhand + L1 (Hold) + R1
|Between-the-Legs Shot
|LB + RS + RS (Up)
|L1 + R3 + Right Stick (Up)
|Between-the-Legs Pass
|LB + RS + RT
|L1 + R3 + R2
|Between-the-Legs Saucer Pass
|LB + RS + RB
|L1 + R3 + R1
|Slip Deke (Must be performed by boards)
|LB
|L1
|Touch Deke (Loose Puck Deke)
|LB
|L1
|Chip Deke
|LB + RT
|L1 + R2
|Windmill Deke
|LB + Right Stick (Left/Right)
|L1 + Right Stick (Left/Right)
|Toe Drag
|Right Stick (Down and rotate to the left)
|Right Stick (Down and rotate to the left)
|Spin-o-Rama
|LT + Forehand/Backhand
|L2 + Forehand/Backhand
|Drop Pass
|RB (Without LS)
|R1 (Without Left Stick)
|Board-bank Self-pass [Near boards]
|LB + RT
|L1 + R2
|Behind-the-Net Self–pass
|LB + RT
|L1 + R2
|Flip Deke
|Backhand/Forehand + LB + RT
|Backhand/Forehand + L1 + R2
|Lacrosse Deke (Michigan)
|Forehand + LB (Hold) + RS + RS (Down and rotate to the right)
|Forehand + L1 (Hold) + Right Stick + Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right)
|Lacrosse Flip Pass
|Forehand + LB (Hold) + RS (Hold) + RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise)
|Forehand + L1 (Hold) + R3 (Hold) + R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise)
|Stride Deke
|LB + LS (Left)/LS (Right)
|L1 + Left Stick (Left)/Left Stick (Right)
|Fake Deke (Kucherov)
|Stride Deke (Forehand) + RS (Backhand)
|Stride Deke (Forehand) + Right Stick (Backhand)
|Backhand Tap Back Deke
|RS (Right) + LB + RS (Left) + LS (Right) + RS (Right)
|Right Stick (Right) + L1 + Right Stick (Left) + Left Stick (Right) + Right Stick (Right)
|Forehand Tap Back Deke
|RS (Down and rotate to the right) + LB + RS (Right) + LS (Left) + RS (Left)
|Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right) + L1 + Right Stick (Right) + Left Stick (Left) + Right Stick (Left)
|Jump Deke
|LB + RS (Up)
|L1 + Right Stick (Up)
|Flip Shot (Datsyuk)
|R (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + RB
|R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R1
|Skate Kick Deke
|LB + RS (Down)
|L1 + Right Stick (Down)
|Through the Legs Deke
|LB + RS (Down and rotate to the right)
|L1 + Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right)
Tips for using dekes in NHL 23
While it might be very tempting to try to do a Michigan or a Forsberg right in the middle of an online game, it’s not really a great idea. If you’re after wins, keep in mind that these moves are extremely difficult. If you plan on using any in online play, make sure to practice beforehand.
Some other tips:
- Dekes are great against human goalies – If you’re playing in EASHL and World of CHEL, through-the-legs dekes and flip shots become much more viable. Keep that in mind, should you face a human goalie.
- Make sure to utilize certain dekes – Moves like slip dekes, touch dekes, windmills, and the one-hand dekes are all rather useful tools for both online and offline play. And, the backhand-forehand is a powerful tool against AI goalies, particularly if you can cut in with space on the onside of the forehand (i.e. left-handed shot using it on the left side of the ice).
- Make sure to have open space – Dekes can leave a player pretty vulnerable. Make sure to do one in open space, or it could lead to a big check and a turnover.