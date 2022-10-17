NHL 23: How to change attributes in World of CHEL and EASHL

Last year, EA Sports made some changes to World of CHEL and EASHL. For the first time, users were able to modify a player’s base stats, bringing in a new dynamic to the World of CHEL. This feature is back once again for NHL 23, but how exactly can one change player attributes, like shooting and speed? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to change attributes in World of CHEL and EASHL

In World of CHEL and EASHL, each loadout comes with a set amount of Skill Points that go towards each stat. And, each stat is a part of one of five different categories. Here’s a look at which stats belong to which category:

Technique

Wrist Shot Accuracy

Slap Shot Accuracy

Speed

Balance

Agility

Power

Wrist Shot Power

Slap Shot Power

Acceleration

Puck Control

Endurance

Playstyle

Passing

Offensive Awareness

Body Checking

Stick Checking

Defensive Awareness

Tenacity

Hand-Eye

Strength

Durability

Shot Blocking

Tactics

Deking

Faceoffs

Discipline

Fighting Skill

This is important to know because in order to increase an attribute in a particular category, you must decrease an attribute from that same category. For example, if you want to increase Speed, one of the other four Technique attributes must be lowered.

It’s also important to note that each attribute has a different cost, in terms of raising or lowering the attribute. As a another example, the Speed category has a cost of 40 Skill Points. Now, let’s say you want to increase that stat by one point. This means that you would need to lower a stat like Wrist Shot Accuracy, that has a cost of 20 Points, twice in order to boost Speed by one point.

The goal is to maximize your player’s strengths, as well as make sure that there are no Skill Points left over to work with.