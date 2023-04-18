Nintendo IndieWorld Showcase announcement: When & How to Watch

Nintendo has announced a new IndieWorld Showcase on April 18, 2023, where the company will take a moment to highlight a wide selection of great indie games that are coming to Nintendo Switch over the next few months. This Direct-style showcase allows players to see some great new indie titles from smaller developers just as deserving of the spotlight as their triple-A counterparts. Nintendo has been a consistent champion for the indie scene with these showcases, and we can expect this newest one to continue that trend.

If you are interested in checking out the live stream, you may be wondering how, where, and when you can watch the IndieWorld Showcase. We’ve put together the below guide with all the information you’ll need about the upcoming showcase.

When & Where can you watch the Nintendo IndieWorld Showcase?

The Nintendo IndieWorld Showcase will take place on Wednesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT. The live stream will be available on YouTube and Twitch and will be around 20 minutes long. Indie Showcases act very similarly to Nintendo Directs but focus on indie titles coming to the Switch. It’s likely we will get updates about some already announced as well as new game reveals.

Like with Nintendo Directs, we don’t know what will be shown during the showcase. In the past, we’ve seen some great titles like Rogue Legacy 2, Sports Story, Inscryption, and Blanc be revealed, so hopes are high that we’ll see the next indie hit. We can also expect a lot of games to be on the show since IndieWorld Showcases events tend to be stacked with content, often showing close to 20 games that players can look forward to.

This will be the first IndieWorld Showcase since November 2022 and the first Direct-style showcase this year that won’t involve The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The last game-focused Direct we saw was back in September, which revealed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage, and Octopath Traveler 2.

IndieWorld showcase events are always full of great new indie titles and give a wide variety of players so many great games with different styles and quirks to look forward to, and we can imagine this one will be no different. Now if we could get a release date for Silksong, that would be fantastic.