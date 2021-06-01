Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti – release date, price, and more

Nvidia has announced the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, a duo of new flagship GPUs coming to the market very soon. Nvidia continues to fill in the traditional layers to their graphics card offerings with these two units, present gamers the world over with two new top-tier consumer cards.

The 3080 Ti will be available on June 3 for $1199, bring 1.5 times the performance of the 2080 Ti and 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Anyone looking to buy this will need a beefy PSU, as the power draw will be 350W. How this heavy draw affects cooling remains to be seen, but it has to be said that the standard 3080 cooling solutions have been effective, so there is little reason to believe that Nvidia won’t have this handled well.

The 3070 Ti will be available on June 10 for $599, offering a more attractive price for consumers who still have money to spend, but would prefer to steer clear of the most expensive cards. The 3070 Ti will provide 1.5 times the performance of the 2070 Super and will have 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM.

Both cards will support Nvidia’s ray-tracing, DLSS super sampling, and Reflex technologies. All this information is strictly detailing Nvidia’s units available directly from the manufacturer, and we have no information on the costs of availability of Third Party AIBs yet.

Curiously absent are comparisons to the 3080 and 3070 cards, so it will be interesting to see what benchmark results say when the new lineup gets into the hands of testers. And, of course, with how the last year has gone, expect hot competition if you want to try and get your hands on one of these units on launch day.