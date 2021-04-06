Oddworld: Soulstorm – How to get all secret areas and royal jellies in The Raid on Monsiac

Oddworld: Soulstorm gives players the option to chase down optional quests throughout each level. These take the form of badges that you’ll need to collect all of to get the game’s platinum trophy. The badges change from level to level, but the two constant quests are finding all of the secret areas and all of the royal jellies. If you need some help finding them in the game’s first level, check out our guide below to find them all.

How to find all of the royal jellies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, finding the royal jellies in the first level is relatively simple. If you follow our steps below to find all of the secret areas, you should be set. The jellies are all either located inside secret areas or findable through normal gameplay. That said, some of them could be missable if you’re not paying attention. Our best advice is to make sure you’re paying attention to the highs and lows of each area. The dev team likes to hide them in places you can easily see but might miss if you’re rushing through.

Secret area #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first secret area is almost impossible to miss. In fact, it’s hard to call it a secret area at all. Once you drop down from the upper, opening area and start to see the green goo that you’ll soon know as brew bottles, you’ll almost assuredly spot the royal jelly under a ledge. Pick it up to get your first secret area unlocked.

Secret area #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second secret area is a bit tougher to spot. As you ride up on your first pulley, you might notice the familiar glow of a royal jelly. Make sure you hop to the left instead of racing off to your right like the game wants you to do and get the second secret area checked off.

Secret area #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later in the level you’ll encounter another pulley that takes you up. Before you move ahead, make sure to search to the right to find the third secret area. You can see what you should be looking for in the image above. However, if you do miss it, you’ll probably notice the jelly as you run across the bridge above it.

Secret area #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you near the end of the level, you’ll come across another barrier that you need to blow up with Brew Bottles just like you did when you first encountered them. Instead of immediately rushing on, hop up on the platform above and then jump to the platform on your right to find the last secret area. This one doesn’t have a royal jelly, so it’s not as eye-catching. However, it’s not too tough to find.

Once you’ve done all of this, you should have the platinum badges unlocked for both the royal jellies and secret areas. Now for the real fun to start as the levels start to get trickier.

