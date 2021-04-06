Oddworld: Soulstorm – How to get all secret areas and royal jellies in The Ruins

As you play through Oddworld: Soulstorm, you’ll be given different optional tasks to complete. Each of these badges come with different levels you can earn for progressing further in the quest. If you can do everything, you’ll unlock the platinum version. To get the platinum trophy you have to collect all of the platinum badges. Badge quests change from level to level, but you’ll always need to find both the secret areas and royal jellies. If you need some help finding them in the game’s second level The Ruins, then check out our guide below.

How to find all of the royal jellies

One of the nice things about how both of these quests are structured is that, by completing the secret areas portion, you’ll likely finish royal jellies without trying. Many of the pickups are incredibly easy to spot on your own, and the ones that do require some work are usually found in those secret areas.

Secret area #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first secret area can be a bit tricky to spot. Early in The Ruins, you’re shown how to silently walk past Sligs. In this area, there are two of them to deal with. Once you get past both, the game points you to the left to continue your adventure. Instead, head to the left and down to find the first secret area after you roll under a platform.

Secret area #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second hidden area is very easy to find. After conquering your first few encounters with Sligs, you’ll find yourself up against four of them. As you work your way through, make sure to head to the very bottom of the location as seen in the image above. Here, you’ll find the second hidden area hiding in plain site. Just pick up the royal jelly and move on.

Secret area #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Soon after the second hidden area, you’ll come across another set of four Sligs. Deal with them and move onto the next location, but keep an eye out for a ledge you can hop on just after you roll out of the previous area. Hop to the top and unlock the third secret area.

Secret area #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later on, you’ll come across another set of four Sligs, these ones all waiting to shoot you from different platforms. There are also four mines on the ground that you’ll need to maneuver around as you make your way to the top of this area. Following that, you’ll come to a new location with just two Sligs. Take them both out (either peacefully or with force) and grab the royal jelly sitting at the bottom right. The fourth secret area is now yours.

Secret area #5 and 6

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right after the last area, you’ll need to climb up over a building. Inside, you’ll notice a royal jelly waiting for you. Make sure once you’re over the building, you turn back to your left and use brew bottles to blow up the door seen in the image above. Head into the building and grab the fifth and sixth secret areas in one go.

Now you should have everything you need to unlock those platinum badges and be well on your way to that platinum trophy.

