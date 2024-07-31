Once Human: How To Get Heavy Duty Set

Heavy Duty set is one of the many armor sets in Once Human. You get weapons and armor sets by obtaining blueprint fragments and then fusing them to get the complete item. In this guide, I have mentioned how to get the three Heavy Duty blueprint fragments so that you can craft the complete armor set.

All Heavy Duty Set Blueprint Fragment Locations In Once Human

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

All three blueprint fragments for the Heavy Duty armor set can be found in three mystical crates located at three unique locations in Once Human. Each of the locations requires you to enter into strongholds, find the mystical crates, and open them to get the blueprint fragments.

Evergreen Vineyard

For the first Heavy Duty set blueprint fragment, start at Rift Anchor Evergreen Vineyard in Chalk Peak. You will need to find a big house with three windows at the top near this rift anchor.

Enter this house and go to its first floor, you will find a mystical crate on a small round table.

Silver Beach Village

The next Heavy Duty set blueprint fragment can be found in a mystical crate near Rift Anchor Silver Beach Village in Chalk Peak. Just behind the rift anchor, you will find a series of stairs that connect the docks section with the upper part.

Take the stairs and you will find two buildings after you have reached the end of it. Enter the second building to your right and go to the first floor.

The first or second room on the left side of the first floor has a balcony that you need to access. You will find a mystical crate here containing another Heavy Duty set blueprint fragment in Once Human.

Greenlake Hill

The roof of a house with a blue door in Greenlake Hill has a mystical crate. When you get near the rift anchor, start going down the hill and you will come across a couple of abandoned RVs. To right you will find the house with a blue door and a staits going to the roof.

Climb the stairs and then the ladder, and open the mystical crate to get the final piece for the Heavy Duty set.

Fusing the Heavy Duty Set

After getting all three parts of the Heavy Duty set, go to the armor section in the pause menu screen and then navigate to available blueprints. Find the Heavy Duty Set and press ‘F’ to fuse all three blueprint fragments.

This will give you a crafting recipe that you can utilize to make the Heavy Duty armor set in once Human.

That is pretty much everything about the Heavy Duty Set. For more related content, consider reading Nalcott Easter Egg, how to get Backpack Expansion, and Once Human fishing bait guides.

