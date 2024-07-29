Image Credit: Bethesda
Once Human A player fishing using fishing bait
Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur
How To Get Fishing Bait In Once Human

Get yourself the bait and catch that delicious fish quickly.
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
|

Published: Jul 29, 2024 04:28 am

Fishing bait is one of the important element while catching a fish in Once Human. Without this crucial item, you have very low chances at catching the finest fish in the game. However, you cannot obtain the fishing bait similar to how you get every other fruit, plant and vegetable. This guide explains how you can get the fishing bait in Once Human.

How to Obtain Fishing Bait

Supplies Workbench in Once Human
Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

The easiest method to get the fishing bait is to craft it. For this, you will need to gather at least one Corn. Meyer’s Market is the best spot in early game to farm Corn; it is found mostly near the garden area.

Every time you loot Corn, you will also gather Corn Seeds. If you have a loamy soil or planter box, this seed can be planted at the base to increase the supply of Corn. Over time, you will grow more Corn and be able to craft more fishing bait.

The next step is to go to your ‘Supplies Workbench,’ where you will find a ‘Dough Fish Bait’ item to craft. This only requires one Corn item to craft the bait.

Once Human Selecting bait
Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Now that you have crafted the fishing bait in Once Human, you are all set to catch fish and cook delicious meals back at your base.

Additionally, every time you hook the fishing bait to a fishing hook, you’ll lose the bait regardless if you catch the fish or not. So make sure you have enough bait when you go fishing in Once Human.

For more Once Human content, check out our guides on the locations for all Deviations in the game, A Family Legacy quest, and the Carnival of Doom quest.

