Once Human: How To Get Backpack Expansion

Gathering materials and storing them in your inventory is the go-to approach while playing Once Human. After all, every single item you need requires some materials to craft. Over time, hoarding more items will overburden your character, but this can be fixed when you get yourself Backpack Expansion in Once Human.

Acquiring Backpack Expansion Specialization in Once Human

The Backpack Expansion in Once Human can be crafted only if you get the ‘Gravel and Log On-the-Go’ memetic specialization. All specializations are random rolls and when you reach level 15, you have a chance of receiving this one in the game.

If you want to carry some more weight in the game then do not hesitate to pick the Backpack Expansion when you see it at level 15. If you skipped over selecting this specialization, then you will need to wait for the season reset, which will happen after 6 weeks eventually.

Trade At Vending Machine

Alternatively, some high-level players list the Backpack Expansion item for sale at their Vending Machine outside their bases. Just keep an eye out while exploring the world and admiring some of the beautiful bases. Chances are, you could stumble on a Vending Machine like me, that has this item listed for sale in exchange for a few Energy Links.

Crafting Materials Required for the Backpack Expansion

If you get lucky and receive ‘Gravel and Log On-the-Go’ memetic specialization, then you will also need the following crafting materials to craft the item:

15x Rubber

10x Metal Scrap

10x Raw Hide

After acquiring the necessary materials listed above, go to your Supplies Workbench and craft the Backpack Expansion in Once Human. You must also know that this item comes in three tiers, with each offering 40%, 60%, and 80% weight reduction.

Of course, a higher-tier Backpack Expansion will require you to go the extra mile and gather items required for crafting since it offers more weight reduction. So all the grind you put into crafting a higher-tier Backpack Expansion will totally be worth it.

