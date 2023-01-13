One Piece Odyssey Deluxe vs. Standard editions – All differences

One Piece Odyssey is out now for players to enjoy the latest adventures of Luffy and Straw Hat crew in this turn-based RPG. The game features both the standard and deluxe editions for players to buy and they have some key differences. As such, players might be confused about which edition to buy. With that in mind, in this guide, we will explain all the key differences between the deluxe and standard editions and which one you should purchase.

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe and Standard Edition Differences

The standard edition of One Piece Odyssey will contain the full game and only that. If players pre-order the game then they will receive 10x Energy Apples, 10x Excite Apples, 3x Golden Jellies, and the Traveling Outfit. Unfortunately, these won’t be available for players to claim if they bought the game after its release. The standard edition costs $60 for all platforms.

The deluxe edition of One Piece Odyssey will also contain the full game and the same pre-order bonuses as in the standard edition. But, in addition to the full game, they will get two packs: the Deluxe Pack and the Adventure Expansion Pack. The Deluxe Pack has two Jewelry accessories and the Sniper King traveling Outfit. On the other hand, the Adventure Expansion Pack will have a future additional story DLC along with 100,000 Berries. The deluxe edition costs $85 for all platforms.

If you want to enjoy everything One Piece Odyssey has to offer, then you should buy the Deluxe Edition as it will not only give you new cosmetic items but also access to future expansions. Then again, there is also the price to look out for. There is a $25 difference between the standard and deluxe editions of One Piece Odyssey, which is by no means small. So, if you are just looking to check out the main game only, then the standard edition is the right one for you. Later, if you do like the game and want to play the future story DLC, then you can upgrade to the deluxe edition by paying the $25.