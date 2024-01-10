Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia Coming to Pokémon GO: Sinnoh Tour: Dates, Adventure Effects, and More

Players in Pokemon GO are about to see another Legendary Pokemon Debut in the game, as Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia appear. These time-traveling Pokemon will debut through Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh, starting with the live event in Los Angeles.

While the Pokemon will make their first dramatic appearance at the live event in Los Angeles, players around the globe can encounter them through the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh-Global event a few days later. This means that all trainers should have the option to catch these legendary Pokemon via Raids this February.

When Do Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia Debut in Pokemon GO?

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Form Palkia will first appear at the live Pokemon GO: Sinnoh Tour event in Los Angeles on February 17 and 18 2024. This in-person, ticketed event runs from 9 AM to 5 PM EST on both days.

During the event, Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will appear in five-star raids. The Pokemon that players encounter during raids depends on which event ticket they choose, with Diamond Version ticket holders encountering Origin Forme Dialga while Pearl Version Ticket Holders will encounter Origin Forme Palkia.

Raids featuring Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will also show up for players without tickets to Pokemon GO: Sinnoh, but without their signature attack versions until the Global event the following week.

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will be available in raids worldwide for the Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour: Global event on February 24 and 25 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. This event does not require a ticket, so all players should be able to join in and catch their very own Legendary Pokemon during these two days. At this time, players will be able to catch both Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Form Palkia without the ticketed restrictions that applied during the Los Angeles event.

Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia Adventure Effects

The debut of these two legendaries will also introduce a new feature in Pokemon GO called Adventure Effects. Each of these Pokemon has a different Adventure Effect ability linked to that Pokemon’s special Charged Attack.

These new Adventure Effects are temporary bonuses that help players on their Pokemon GO adventures by creating various effects when moves are used outside battle. Niantic has teased that we’ll see more of these powers in the future, so Dialga and Palkia are just the first to the party.

Origin Forme Dialga will have the Roar of Time Adventure Effect. This effect will distort time, giving players six extra minutes on the timer for their incense, lucky eggs, and star pieces. Using the Adventure Effect does come with a cost of 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candies. By spending more Stardust & candies, players can add more time to the effect, up to 24 hours.

Origin Forme Palkia’s Adventure Effect is Spacial Rend, which distorts space and gives players the ability to encounter wild Pokemon at further distances for 10 minutes. It also costs 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy to use. This Adventure Effect can also be extended for up to 24 hours using additional Stardust and candies.

Trainers can only use one Adventure Effect at a time, so we can bend space or time, but not both at once.

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO

In addition to the new Adventure Effect features, the special Charged Attacks for Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO can be used in battle.

Origin Forme Dialga encountered during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh will have the Roar of Time Charged Attack. This attack has a power of 150 in trainer battles and 160 power in gyms and raids.

Origin Forme Palkia encountered during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh will know the Special Rend Charged Attack. Its power in trainer battles is 95, and its power in gyms and raids is 160.