Osu! Hit Sound Roblox ID code (Working)

Many gamers know of Osu! as the rhythm game players use to train their reaction times, aim, reflexes, or simply have fun and challenge themselves. It lets you combine music and hand-eye coordination gameplay into a fun activity. So, how does Roblox factor into this?

We all know that players in Roblox can obtain a Boombox item that lets them play certain music or sound effects. Some players take it so far that they load up their Boombox with hilarious sound effects to have fun with their friends, and this is something that many Roblox games allow you to do.

Osu! Hit Sound ID code

By obtaining the Sound ID codes and inputting them into their Boombox, or through one of the Roblox Gamepasses that let you add Sound IDs, players can add this fun sound to their repertoire. The Osu! Hit sound represents the same sound that can be heard when you manage to score a hit while playing Osu!, so there are many applications to be found for that same sound in Roblox.

The following Sound ID code lets you add the “Osu! Hit” sound to Roblox: 7148646001

How to redeem Sound ID codes in Roblox

First, you want to make sure that the Roblox game that you’re playing allows you to use Boomboxes and Radios. If they don’t, that means that unfortunately, you won’t be able to add a Sound ID code. Some Roblox games also require a Roblox Gamepass to redeem codes, even without the two items. But if they do allow it, then follow these steps to redeem your Sound ID code: