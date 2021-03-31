Outriders PC requirements – minimum and recommend specs

Outriders, the upcoming third-person action game from developers People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix, impressed players during the demo, leading to positive word of mouth and a surge in pre-orders on Steam. The PC requirements have now been revealed, and are pretty standard fare for modern gaming.

The minimum specs cover gaming at 720p and 60 FPS, and shouldn’t be an issue for anyone, truthfully. To run the game at 1080p and 60 FPS, you will need a GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56. We imagine a little bit of tweaking means that the game will run just fine on the GTX 1060, the most owned GPU on Steam.

Ultra settings are slightly misrepresented here, at they cover 4K and 60 FPS, which is a demanding fidelity to run at the best of times. While both Nvidia and AMD’s top tier gaming GPU’s are recommended, Ultra settings should be perfectly achievable at lower resolutions with cheaper GPUs.

Minimum

Low Preset, 720p/60fps

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage 70 GB

Recommended

High Preset, 1080p/60fps

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70 GB

Ultra

Ultra Preset, 4k/60fps

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7-10700k or Ryzen 7 3700x

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70 GB

