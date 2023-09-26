Paleo Pines: All Dinosaurs, Locations & Friend Calls

If you’re looking to find every dinosaur in Paleo Pines, search no further! We’ve listed every species and their location in one simple guide.

It’s clear that dinosaurs steal the spotlight in Paleo Pines. These dinos have the cutest visual design and make the most adorable noises. But these hardworking helpers aren’t just about appearances – they’re your trusty companions for traveling, rock-breaking, log-splitting, and plant-watering in Veridan Valley and Dapplewoods. With so many Dinos roaming the lands, it’s only natural you’ll want to befriend them all and take them home. This guide provides an overall look at all dinosaurs in Paleo Pines, their location and Friend Calls.

How to Befriend Dinosaurs in Paleo Pines

#StepExplained
1Call a dinosaur’s attention with the Yoohoo tune.To interact with a dinosaur, use the flute to call its attention by playing the Yoohoo tune: three small red bubbles.
2Play the dinosaur’s Friend Call with the flute.Once you’ve locked on to them, play their Friend Call. They will sing a series of notes to you, which you should repeat with your flute.

Each dinosaur species has a specific Friend Call, with different colored bubbles and sizes. The bigger the bubble, the longer you will have to hold down your button.
3Feed the dinosaur a vegetable, fruit, or herb of their liking.The Friend Call piqued the dinosaur’s curiosity. Now, select the option to Feed them something from the inventory.
4Strike the perfect balance in the dinosaur’s emotion gauge.At the bottom right of your screen, you will see a gauge of your friend’s emotions. If they get too excited or bored, they’ll run away.


Make sure to feed and soothe them until the gauge needle is within the green range.
5Once the emotion gauge needle is within the green range, befriend the dinosaur by giving it a poppin.
After hitting that green spot, the game unlocks the chance to buddy up with the dinosaur and bring it home. Choose it, then serve up its favorite Poppin.

Finding out what each dinosaur likes it’s hard. Plus, it’s never easy to take their rejection well after feeding them so much stuff. One killer tip is to bore them to sleep in the first interaction. Soothe them until the dinos are asleep, and then pull out the book to find out more about them. The dinos descriptions usually give tips about their location, favorite snacks, and liked poppins. It’s a nice way to avoid wasting precious resources.

Paleo Pines: All Veridan Valley Dinos & Friend Calls

AppearanceDinosaurDinosaur Friend Call
GallimimusSmall red bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small light blue bubble
Small purple bubble
StyracosaurusLarge red bubble
Medium-sized yellow bubble
Small light blue bubble
PsittacosaurusMedium-sized light blue bubble
Small yellow bubble
Medium-sized purple bubble
PachycephalosaurusSmall red bubble
Small blue bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small red bubble
Medium-size purple bubble
Big purple bubble
CoelophysisMedium-sized yellow bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Small purple bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Small purple bubble
PostosuchusMedium-sized red blubble
Medium-sized light-blue bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Medium-sized red bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Big red bubble
CorythosaurusBig red bubble
Big light-blue bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Big purple bubble
AnkylosaurusMedium-sized light-blue bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Big light-blue bubble
Small red bubble
Small yellow bubble
TriceratopsMedium-sized yellow bubble
Big red bubble
Small purple bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Small yellow bubble
Big red bubble

Paleo Pines: All Dapplewood Dinos & Friend Calls

AppearanceDinosaurDinosaur Friend Call
CentrosaurusSmall yellow bubble
Medium-sized light-blue bubble
Small purple bubble
Big red bubble
Big yellow bubble
DeinonychusSmall purple bubble
Medium-sized yellow bubble
Small purple bubble
Medium-sized yellow bubble
Big light-blue bubble
OviraptorSmall yellow bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small yellow bubble
Medium-sized purple bubble
KentrosaurusMedium-sized yellow bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Medium-sized light-blue bubble
Medium-sized yellow bubble
Small red bubble
Small red bubble
TroodonMedium-sized purple bubble
Medium-sized purple bubble
Big red bubble
Small red bubble
Medium-sized purple bubble
MegalosaurusBig light-blue bubble
Small red bubble
Big light-blue bubble
Small purple bubble
Big light-blue bubble
Small red bubble
CompsognathusBig red bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small purple bubble
Big red bubble
StegosaurusMedium-sized purple bubble
Small yellow bubble
Small light-blue bubble
Small red bubble

