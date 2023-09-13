Palia 0.168 Patch Notes – Bug Fixes, Literally

If you thought the comfy game couldn’t get any warmer, it has. With a huge serving size of more features, an entirely new temple to explore, and plenty of fixes to make the game more polished, Palia is now bigger and more entertaining of a world than ever in the 0.168 upgraded version. Quality fixes, as well as the dev team squishing a few bugs, were the emphasis on this patch, so we have plenty to share with you concerning the current state of Palia and those who call it home.

General Palia Patch Notes

New temples, furniture, crafting options, oh my! Seems that the first major update to roll out since the beginning of the beta is a robust one. Whether you just got started or are fully locked in with investments in the Premium Store, Palia’s got your back with more items, features, and updates:

Item and Quest Adjustments

The theme for this update seems to be centered around fire, all because of the biggest edition: The Temple of the Flames. Two new quests have been added that center around this new zone, as well as plenty of items and a few questlines:

The inciting incident: Your newest quests begin with a letter from Hassian regarding the Temple of the Flames. Be sure to check your mail first thing to get right on to it.

Crops and Dish Changes

Delish dishes and new crops are waiting for you at home in Palia! What you can display and create has been updated, including the recipes available to purchase and find throughout the world. Keep an eye out for a few new dishes you can make, such as:

Hot Hounds

Spicy Rice Cakes

Crab Gumbo

Stuffed Phoenixfire Pepper

Crab Pot Pie

Chilli Oil Dumplings

Spicy Stir Fry

Fish Tacos

Chapaa Asada Tacos

Shepp’s Pie

You may be wondering how to even make all these spicy, flame-themed dishes. Well, that’s because more crops are here too, such as:

Corn Seeds: You can get them for 30 Gold from the General Store.

You can get them for 30 Gold from the General Store. Spicy Pepper Seeds: You can get them for 170 Gold from the General Store, but you need to be Level 6 Gardening and above to use them.

You can get them for 170 Gold from the General Store, but you need to be Level 6 Gardening and above to use them. If you want to give your business to Badruu instead of Zenki, you can! At least for Corn (the produce, not the seeds) and other such fruits and veggies, that is. Any new fruit or veg item will be available for purchase from Badruu as more updates roll out.

Lighting Changes

If you’re a sucker for ambiance, the latest lighting changes are sure to charm and warm you. And with all the new fire-related items about, you can now make plenty use of any torches, fireplaces, or whatever else you craft to make your house a little more homey.

Updates For the Premium Store

If you’re a player who’s taken advantage of all that the Premium Store has to offer, you’re in luck. The Premium features are getting even more special, and the store is becoming more robust:

Ah, that’s better: The UI for the Premium Store is more convenient than before, thanks to user input and patient developer listening ears. Descriptions of items have also been adjusted to be more pleasing to the eye.

New items such as the Cadet Bundle, The Disciple Bundle, and the Ballroom Bundle have been added, all with three different styles and colors for each.

Squashing Bugs – All Current Fixes

With this being one of the first significant updates in the game’s life cycle, Palia now has a ton of bugs squooshed and wooshed away. If you’ve encountered a specific glitch or difficulty that isn’t in this list, you can always let the Community Team know. For now, here are the current confirmed fixes that are going into the Palia 0.168 patch: