Palia – Release Date, Trailers, & Beta Access

Palia is an upcoming cozy life sim MMO from Singularity Six and will see players step into the vibrant, colorful world of Palia as they explore, forage, adventure, and relax. The game will see players enjoy plenty of activities such as cooking, fishing, hunting, bug catching, and so much more alone or alongside friends. There will also be plenty of characters to meet and interact with, as well as other players, and more content added over time for players to enjoy. It’s going to be a cozy fan’s dream!

If you want to get all the hands-on Palia, we’ve all the details in this guide, including the release date, trailers, and how to get closed beta access so you can jump in and explore the world of Palia.

Related: Top 5 Palia Mechanics Cozy Fans Will Be Excited For

Image via Singularity Six

Palia will be released into closed beta on August 2, 2023, with the open beta following after on August 10, 2023, and will initially launch on PC, with a Nintendo Switch version planned to launch during the 2023 holiday season.

It’s not long until players can dive into the world of Palia and get absorbed in its cozy goodness. Players who want to jump in should head over to the Palia website, get signed up for their chance at closed beta access, and prepare for the game’s upcoming release!

How to get Closed Beta Access to Palia

Image via Singularity Six

Players will have the chance to jump in early with the closed beta, which begins August 2, but will need to do a few things beforehand to be in with a chance of getting an invitation.

To be in the running for closed beta access, players will need to create their Palia account on the official website, be sure to have their email confirmed, and be sure to check the “Subscriptions” box on their Palia account, as this is needed in order to receive emails from the team, including closed beta access.

Once that’s done, they will send out the invites in waves leading up to the release, so players need to be patient and hope for the best. It should be said that the developers plan to prioritize players who signed up earlier.

All Palia Trailers

Image via Singularity Six

Here we have listed all of the currently available trailers for Palia. There are currently three trailers available to watch.

Here is the official reveal trailer for Palia, released on June 3, 2021.

Here is the Nintendo Switch announcement shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Here is the official beta release trailer, released on July 11, 2023.

Here is the first look at gameplay, shown during a live stream on July 18, 2023.

This guide will be updated as new information becomes available.