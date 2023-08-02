Palia: All Crafting Recipes

Cozy enthusiasts who want to add their flare to their Palia homes via furniture and decorations are in luck, as the new MMO adventure offers dozens of options to unlock and build. These include furniture to decorate your home, tools to help improve your skills, or items that can benefit you, like cooking.
** This guide is still in progress and we will continue to update it as we gather more information**
To help make finding what you need or specific recipes easier, we’ve put together this guide that includes all the crafting recipes in Palia, as well as their cost and what materials you’ll need to make them.
How to Get Crafting Recipes & Furniture Making Inspiration
Finding crafting recipes in Palia is pretty simple, as most of them will be available from their respective guild store, which unlocks at level two of a skill and will be available to purchase once you reach the right level.
Here we have listed each of the vendors and their respective guild stores so you know who you need to talk to:
Einar – Fishing
Auni – Bug Catching
Badruu – Gardening
Tish – Furniture Making
Reth – Cooking
Hassian – Hunting
Hodari – Mining
Foraging – Ashura
Furniture Making is a bit different from the other skills, as you’ll learn new recipes as you do the skill. Whenever you craft a piece of furniture for the first time, you will see a pop-up of three thought bubbles over your character’s head. Each of these will have a silhouette of an item you can choose, and after picking, you will learn the recipe for that item, which will be in the same collection. For example, if you create a Kilima Large Lantern, you may be able to learn the recipe for a bookcase or wall lamp.
All Crafting Recipes
Below we have listed all the crafting recipes we have discovered so far in Palia. We have separated them into their respective skills so it’s easier to find what you are looking for.
3 x Sapwood Plank 20 x Plant Fiber 1 x Glass Bulb 2 x Sundrop Lily
Kilima Inn Dining Table
50 Gold
35 x Sapwood Plank 2 x Copper Bar
Kilima Inn Dining Chair
50 Gold
15 x Sapwood Plank
Kilima Wheat Planter
50 Gold
10 x Ceramic 4x Wheat
Ranch House Floor Cabinet
50 Gold
30 x Sapwood Plank 4 x Copper Bar 3 x Ceramic
Ranch House Nightstand
50 Gold
15 x Sapwood Plank 2 x Copper Bar
Ranch House Dining Chair
50 Gold
15 x Sapwood Plank 2 x Copper Bar
Ranch House Dining Table
50 Gold
35 x Sapwood Plank 2 x Copper Bar
Industrial Dresser
100 Gold
30 x Heartwood Plank 4 x Iron Bar
Industrial Nightstand
100 Gold
15 x Heartwood Plank 2 x Iron Bar
Industrial Dining Chair
100 Gold
15 x Heartwood Plank 2 x Iron Bar
Industrial Dining Table
100 Gold
35 x Heartwood Plank 4 x Iron Bar 4 x Fabric
Capital Chic Nightstand
200 Gold
20 x Heartwood Plank 2 x Iron Bar
Capital Chic Wardrobe
200 Gold
40 x Heartwood Plank 5 x Iron Bar
Capital Chic Bed
200 Gold
30 x Heartwood Plank 4 x Iron Bar 8 x Silk 40 x Plant Fiber
Capital Chic Fern Planter
200 Gold
3 x Iron Bar 2 x Sweet Leaf
Ravenwood Large End Table
300 Gold
5 x Iron Bar 2 x Heartwood Plank
Ravenwood Candelabra
300 Gold
9 x Iron Bar
Ravenwood Console Table
300 Gold
8 x Iron Bar 4 x Glass Pane 6 x Heartwood Plank
Bellflower Armchair
500 Gold
15 x Flow-Infused Plank 2 x Palium Bar 1 x Emerald Carpet Moss 10 x Stone Brick
Bellflower Nightstand
500 Gold
10 x Flow-Infused Plank 1 x Palium Bar 10 x Stone Brick
Bellflower Wardrobe
500 Gold
40 x Flow-Infused Plank 5 x Palium Bar 25 x Stone Brick
Bellflower Bed
500 Gold
30 x Flow-Infused Plank 4 x Palium Bar 12 x Silk 3 x Emerald Carpet Moss
Moonstruck Bed
750 Gold
30 x Flow-Infused Plank 2 x Palium Bar 12 x Silk 3 x Crystal Lake Lotus
Moonstruck Nightstand
750 Gold
15 x Flow-Infused Plank 1 x Palium Bar 2 x Leather 4 x Silk
Moonstruck Dining Chair
750 Gold
15 x Flow-Infused Plank 4 x Leather 2 x Crystal Lake Lotus
Dragontide Bed
1000 Gold
30 x Flow-Infused Plank 6 x Palium Bar 10 x Silk 40 x Plant Fiber
Dragontide Armchair
1000 Gold
15 x Flow-Infused Plank 2 x Palium Bar 4 x Leather
Dragontide Wardrobe
1000 Gold
40 x Flow-Infused Plank 6 x Palium Bar
Dragontide Low End Table
1000 Gold
10 x Flow-Infused Plank 1 x Palium Bar 2 x Glass Pane
Gardening
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
QualityUp Fertilizer
1000 Gold
Any 1 Bug Any 1 Red Meat 1 x Sundrop Lily
Preserves Jar
2500 Gold
16 x Heartwood Plank 2 x Iron Bar 6 x Fabric
Foraging
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
Dowsing Rod
2500 Gold
6 x Coral 10 x Ceramic 5 x Flint
Heartwood Plank
500 Gold
1 x Heartwood
Flow-Infused Plank
2000 Gold
1 x Flow-Infused Wood
Fishing
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
Minor Rod Health Booster
100 Gold
20 x Plant Fiber 1 x Copper Bar 3 x Sernuk Hide
Fisherman’s Brew
1000 Gold
1 x Emerald Carpet Moss 1 x Crystal Lake Lotus
Tuning Fork
2500 Gold
Any Rare Fish 3 x Glass Bulbs 1 x Copper Bar
Cooking
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
Hearty Vegetable Soup
100 Gold
Any 1 Vegetable Any 1 Spices
Ramen
250 Gold
Any 1 Mushroom 1 x Egg
Steak Dinner
500 Gold
Any 1 Red Meat
Meaty Stir Fry
1000 Gold
1 x Cooking Oil
Blueberry Pie
1500 Gold
1 x Butter
Veggie Fried Rice
2000 Gold
1 x Cooking Oil 1 x Egg
Chapaa Masala
2500 Gold
1 x Milk
Celebration Cake
3000 Gold
1 x Blueberries
Hunting
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
Makeshift Arrow
Free
5 x Sapwood 1 x Flint
Standard Arrow
100 Gold
5 x Sapwood 1 x Copper Bar
Slowdown Arrow
500 Gold
5 x Sapwood 1 x Copper Bar 1 x Briar Daisy
Fine Arrow
1000 Gold
5 x Heartwood 1 x Iron Bar
Dispel Arrow
2000 Gold
1 x Flow-Infused Wood 1 x Iron Bar 1 x Brightshroom
Hunter’s Horn
2500 Gold
1 x Elder Sernuk Antlers 3 x Chapaa Fur 5 x Leather
Mining
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
Copper Bar
50 Gold
5 x Copper Ore
Ceramic
50 Gold
2 x Clay
Iron Bar
100 Gold
5 x Iron Ore
Silver Bar
250 Gold
5 x Silver Ore
Palium Bar
500 Gold
5 x Palium Ore
Gold Bar
2000 Gold
5 x Gold Ore
Ore Compass
2500 Gold
1x Silver Bar 1 x Iron Bar 5 x Stone Brick
Bug-Catching
Image
Name
Cost
Materials Required
Standard Smoke Bomb
Free
1 x Clay 1 x Sundrop Lily
Sneaky Smoke Bomb
100 Gold
1 x Clay 1x Sundrop Lily 1 x Chapaa Fur
Sticky Smoke Bomb
500 Gold
1 x Clay 1 x Fabric 1 x Sweet Leaf
Smoke Candle
1000 Gold
Any 1 Red Meat 1 x Emerald Carpet Moss 1 x Coral
Honey Lure
2000 Gold
1 x Gold Bar 1 x Dragon’s Beard Peat 4 x Apple
Buzzy Jar
2500 Gold
Any 3 Uncommon Bugs 2 x Glass Bulb 2 x Silk Thread
Supreme Smoke Bomb
3000 Gold
1 x Clay 1 x Pearl 1 x Silk
