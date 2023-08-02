Palia: All Crafters & How to Get Them

All cozy games include different types of crafting tables, work benches, processing machines, and more to help refine certain materials – and Palia is no exception. Crafters are an important part of Palia, as they create many materials and refine others to help you create furniture, items, and resources you’ll need during your adventures in this cozy world.

To help you get to grips with the games many Crafters, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on the Crafters available in Palia, including their uses, cost, and materials to make.

What are Crafters in Palia?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crafters are large tools that players place on their housing plots, and they are used to create and convert materials into other resources and materials. For example, a smelter would be used to turn Copper Ore into Copper Bars. Trust me, you will be using these all the time, and I constantly went back to my plot to check on them and prepare for anything I needed to make.

These are unlocked as you level up your skills and have new recipes you can unlock too, providing even more uses and utility to your crafting. They are vital to progressing your skills and crafting plenty of tools, Furniture, and resources, making them worthwhile investments.

All Crafters & What They Do in Palia

Screenshot by Gamepur

The table below includes all the details on the Crafters players can purchase and make in Palia, including what items they can create, their cost, and what materials you need to build them.