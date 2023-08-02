Palia: All Crafters & How to Get Them

Players housing plot isnt just a home, but a work station too, and these Crafters are vital for making most items in the game.

Palia_Crafters

Screenshot by Gamepur

All cozy games include different types of crafting tables, work benches, processing machines, and more to help refine certain materials – and Palia is no exception. Crafters are an important part of Palia, as they create many materials and refine others to help you create furniture, items, and resources you’ll need during your adventures in this cozy world.

To help you get to grips with the games many Crafters, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on the Crafters available in Palia, including their uses, cost, and materials to make.

What are Crafters in Palia?

Palia_Furniture_Thinking
Screenshot by Gamepur

Crafters are large tools that players place on their housing plots, and they are used to create and convert materials into other resources and materials. For example, a smelter would be used to turn Copper Ore into Copper Bars. Trust me, you will be using these all the time, and I constantly went back to my plot to check on them and prepare for anything I needed to make.

These are unlocked as you level up your skills and have new recipes you can unlock too, providing even more uses and utility to your crafting. They are vital to progressing your skills and crafting plenty of tools, Furniture, and resources, making them worthwhile investments.

All Crafters & What They Do in Palia

Palia_Repair_Station_UI
Screenshot by Gamepur

The table below includes all the details on the Crafters players can purchase and make in Palia, including what items they can create, their cost, and what materials you need to build them.

NameCostMaterials RequiredUses
WorkbenchFree (Given by Hodari during the first visit to your Housing Plot)N/AUsed to craft a majority of the items in Palia, including Furniture, arrows, and the Crafters.
Wooden Storage BinFree (Given by Hodari during the first visit to your Housing Plot)20 x Sapwood
2 x Flint		Can store up to 400 items, freeing up your inventory.
Copper Storage Bin25000 Gold1 x Wooden Storage Bin
30 x Sapwood Plank
4 x Copper Bar		Can store up to 825 items, freeing up your inventory.
Iron Storage Bin10000 Gold1 x Copper Storage Bin
30 x Heartwood Plank
4 x Iron Bar		Can store up to 1,250 items, freeing up your inventory.
Lockbox1000 Gold10 x Sapwood Planks
2 x Copper Bar		A special chest that secures items inside and won’t be used in crafting. Can hold 100 Items.
Basic Smelter100 Gold (will be returned to you in next mail delivery)40 x Stone
6 x Flint
3 x Sernuk Hide		Used to smelt and create bars from ore.
Heavy Smelter1000 Gold1 x Basic Smelter
25 x Stone Brick
6 x Iron Bar
8 x Leather		Used to smelt and create bars from ore at a faster rate than the Basic Smelter
Basic Sawmill100 Gold (will be returned to you in next mail delivery)40 x Sapwood
12 x Flint
20 x Plant Fiber		Used to turn wood in planks to craft Furniture and items.
Heavy Sawmill1000 Gold1 x Basic Sawmill
30 x Heartwood Plank
8 x Iron Bar
14 x Ceramic		Used to turn wood in planks to craft Furniture and items at a faster rate than the Basic Sawmill.
Glass Furnace100 Gold15 x Stone Brick
2 x Copper Bar
3 x Ceramic
2 x Flint		Used to create glass panes and light bulbs.
Fabric Loom100 Gold15 x Sapwood Plank
20 x Plant Fiber
2 x Copper Bar
5 x Ceramic		Used to turn fibers into fabrics like leather.
Worm Farm500 Gold15 x Sapwood Plank
8 x Stone Brick
4 x Copper Bar
8 x Leather		Used to raise worms and create fertilizer.
Glow Worm Farm2000 Gold12 x Flow-Infused Planks
8 x Stone Bricks
4 x Iron Bars
8 x Leather		Used to raise glow worms and create better quality fertilizer.
Seed Collector100 Gold16 x Sapwood Plank
2 x Copper Bar
6 x Ceramic
10 x Plant Fiber		Used to Harvest Seeds from fully-grown crops.
Repair Station500 Gold10 x Copper Bar
6 x Stone Brick		Used to repair tools using Repair Kits.

About the author

Matthew Fuller

Matt is a freelance writer based in the UK and has spent over three years covering and writing about video games. He discovered his love of games journalism while attending Canterbury Christchurch University, where he earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Game Design and has been writing ever since. He will find any excuse to play and write about games. When he isn't fighting dragons or exploring far-off galaxies, he spends his free time playing D&D, listening to music, or reading a good book. His primary game bests are Diablo IV, the Final Fantasy series, D&D, and anything new releasing that tickles his fancy.

More Stories by Matthew Fuller

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved