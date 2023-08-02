Palia: All Crafters & How to Get Them
Players housing plot isnt just a home, but a work station too, and these Crafters are vital for making most items in the game.
All cozy games include different types of crafting tables, work benches, processing machines, and more to help refine certain materials – and Palia is no exception. Crafters are an important part of Palia, as they create many materials and refine others to help you create furniture, items, and resources you’ll need during your adventures in this cozy world.
To help you get to grips with the games many Crafters, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on the Crafters available in Palia, including their uses, cost, and materials to make.
What are Crafters in Palia?
Crafters are large tools that players place on their housing plots, and they are used to create and convert materials into other resources and materials. For example, a smelter would be used to turn Copper Ore into Copper Bars. Trust me, you will be using these all the time, and I constantly went back to my plot to check on them and prepare for anything I needed to make.
These are unlocked as you level up your skills and have new recipes you can unlock too, providing even more uses and utility to your crafting. They are vital to progressing your skills and crafting plenty of tools, Furniture, and resources, making them worthwhile investments.
All Crafters & What They Do in Palia
The table below includes all the details on the Crafters players can purchase and make in Palia, including what items they can create, their cost, and what materials you need to build them.
|Name
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Uses
|Workbench
|Free (Given by Hodari during the first visit to your Housing Plot)
|N/A
|Used to craft a majority of the items in Palia, including Furniture, arrows, and the Crafters.
|Wooden Storage Bin
|Free (Given by Hodari during the first visit to your Housing Plot)
|20 x Sapwood
2 x Flint
|Can store up to 400 items, freeing up your inventory.
|Copper Storage Bin
|25000 Gold
|1 x Wooden Storage Bin
30 x Sapwood Plank
4 x Copper Bar
|Can store up to 825 items, freeing up your inventory.
|Iron Storage Bin
|10000 Gold
|1 x Copper Storage Bin
30 x Heartwood Plank
4 x Iron Bar
|Can store up to 1,250 items, freeing up your inventory.
|Lockbox
|1000 Gold
|10 x Sapwood Planks
2 x Copper Bar
|A special chest that secures items inside and won’t be used in crafting. Can hold 100 Items.
|Basic Smelter
|100 Gold (will be returned to you in next mail delivery)
|40 x Stone
6 x Flint
3 x Sernuk Hide
|Used to smelt and create bars from ore.
|Heavy Smelter
|1000 Gold
|1 x Basic Smelter
25 x Stone Brick
6 x Iron Bar
8 x Leather
|Used to smelt and create bars from ore at a faster rate than the Basic Smelter
|Basic Sawmill
|100 Gold (will be returned to you in next mail delivery)
|40 x Sapwood
12 x Flint
20 x Plant Fiber
|Used to turn wood in planks to craft Furniture and items.
|Heavy Sawmill
|1000 Gold
|1 x Basic Sawmill
30 x Heartwood Plank
8 x Iron Bar
14 x Ceramic
|Used to turn wood in planks to craft Furniture and items at a faster rate than the Basic Sawmill.
|Glass Furnace
|100 Gold
|15 x Stone Brick
2 x Copper Bar
3 x Ceramic
2 x Flint
|Used to create glass panes and light bulbs.
|Fabric Loom
|100 Gold
|15 x Sapwood Plank
20 x Plant Fiber
2 x Copper Bar
5 x Ceramic
|Used to turn fibers into fabrics like leather.
|Worm Farm
|500 Gold
|15 x Sapwood Plank
8 x Stone Brick
4 x Copper Bar
8 x Leather
|Used to raise worms and create fertilizer.
|Glow Worm Farm
|2000 Gold
|12 x Flow-Infused Planks
8 x Stone Bricks
4 x Iron Bars
8 x Leather
|Used to raise glow worms and create better quality fertilizer.
|Seed Collector
|100 Gold
|16 x Sapwood Plank
2 x Copper Bar
6 x Ceramic
10 x Plant Fiber
|Used to Harvest Seeds from fully-grown crops.
|Repair Station
|500 Gold
|10 x Copper Bar
6 x Stone Brick
|Used to repair tools using Repair Kits.