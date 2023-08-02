Palia: All Tools & How to Get Upgrades

Palia players will need to get their tools in order to get the most out of the game, and this guide will help you find them and get them upgraded.

Palia_Repair_Station

Screenshot by Gamepur

Palia will have players exploring its world and gathering any materials they can find, all to help build and craft a plethora of items. To tackle the vast landscape and make use of all the items it has to offer, Palia players will need a sturdy toolkit.

There are quite a few tools to use and find, and each has multiple upgrades, we have put together this guide to give you all the details on where to get each tool in Palia, their upgrade costs, the materials they need, and any other important information needed to expand you tool belt.

All Tool Types in Palia

Palia_Fishing_With_Einar
Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple different tools in Palia that players will need and use to complete the various activities on offer. These tools and their respective activity are as follows:

  • Foraging – Axe
  • Mining – Pickaxe
  • Fishing – Fishing Rod
  • Hunting – Bow
  • Bug Catching – Belt
  • Gardening – Water Bucket and Hoe
  • Furniture Making – Workbench

There is also the Cooking activity, which requires multiple tools that you unlock as you level up the skill, including a Campfire, Oven, Stove, Prep Station, and Mixing Station. Each of these can help you prepare tasty meals from different ingredients.

How to Get All Tools and Upgrades in Palia

Palia_Mining
Screenshot by Gamepur

When I started Palia, I set out to unlock all the activities and tools as quickly as I could. Thankfully, many of the initial tools that start you on your journey are given to you in the game’s opening moments.

Once you load in and begin following the main quest line, you’ll progressively be introduced to multiple villagers, each responsible for a different activity. Upon meeting them or being sent the tool via the in-game mail, they will provide you with the makeshift tools for their respective activity, and from there, you can use them to get to work and gather resources.

As for upgrades, these are done via recipes, which are unlocked as you reach certain levels in each skill. Most of these share the same milestones, so you will unlock the next upgrade at the same level for each respective skill: levels 3, 6, and 9, with cooking and farming being the exceptions due to some additional tools. Players should try to upgrade their tools as soon as they can, as they will get greater yields and access to some resources they could not get before – such as different wood types and ores.

Additionally, upgraded tools will break down as they are used, so you will need to either recraft them or use the Repair Kits and a Repair Station to keep them in good condition.

All Tools and Upgrades in Palia

Palia_Cooking
Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have liked all the tools and their upgrades in Palia, as well as when they are unlocked, how much their blueprint costs, and what materials you need to make them.

Cooking

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
CampfireReceive the Crafting Recipe from Reth during the Learning the Ropes Quest.Free5 x Sapwood
16 x Stone
2 x Flint
10 x Plant Fiber		Used to cook a few simple, single-ingredient recipes.
Standard StoveReceived from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 2 Cooking.Free12 x Stone Brick
5 x Ceramic
2 x Copper Bar		Used to cook more advanced meals.
Prep StationReceived from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 2 Cooking.Free16 x Sapwood
2 x Copper Bar
8 x Ceramic		Used to prepare certain ingredients, such as cutting mushrooms.
Mixing Station Received from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 3 Cooking.Free20 x Sapwood
2 x Copper Bar
3 x Fabric		Used for mixing ingredients.
Standard OvenReceived from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 4 Cooking.Free15 x Stone Brick
20 x Ceramic
6 x Copper Bar		Used to bake certain recipes, similarly to the Stove.

Foraging

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
Makeshift AxeReceived from Ashuru when you visit the inn for the first time.FreeN/AUsed to cut down small bushes and trees.
Standard AxePurchased from Ashura at the Foraging Guild Store at Level 3 Foraging.250 Gold1 x Makeshift Axe
20 x Sapwood
5 x Copper Bar		Used to cut down bigger trees for bigger yields and cut down smaller trees faster.
Fine AxePurchased from Ashura at the Foraging Guild Store at Level 6 Foraging.1500 Gold1 x Standard Axe
20 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar		Used to cut down bigger trees for bigger yields and cut down smaller trees faster.
Exquisite AxePurchased from Ashura at the Foraging Guild Store at Level 9 Foraging.3000 Gold1 x Fine Axe
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar		Used to cut down the biggest for bigger yields and cut down smaller trees faster. Also is able to cut down Flow-infused trees.

Fishing

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
Makeshift RodSent to the player by Einar in the Mail after meeting Auni at your Housing Plot.FreeN/AUsed to fish for fish.
Standard RodPurchased from Einar at the Fishing Guild Store at Level 3 Fishing.250 Gold1 x Makeshift Rod
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar		Has more health and moves faster than the Makeshift Rod
Fine RodPurchased from Einar at the Fishing Guild Store at Level 6 Fishing.1500 Gold1 x Standard Rod
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar		Has more health and moves faster than the Standard Rod.
Exquisite RodPurchased from Einar at the Fishing Guild Store at Level 9 Fishing.3000 Gold1 x Fine Rod
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar		Has more health and moves faster than the Fine Rod.

Hunting

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
Makeshift BowSent to the player by Hassian in the Mail after meeting Auni at your Housing Plot.FreeN/AUsed to hunt the wildlife of Palia.
Standard BowPurchased from Hassian at the Hunting Guild Store at Level 3 Hunting.250 Gold1 x Makeshift Bow
20 x Sapwood
5 x Copper Bar		Shoots further than the Makeshift Bow.
Fine BowPurchased from Hassian at the Hunting Guild Store at Level 6 Hunting.1500 Gold1 x Standard Bow
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar		Shoots further than the Standard Bow.
Exquisite RodPurchased from Hassian at the Hunting Guild Store at Level 9 Hunting.3000 Gold1 x Fine Bow
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar		Shoots further than the Fine Bow.

Mining

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
Makeshift PickReceived from Hodari when you visit your Housing Plot for the first time.FreeN/AUsed to mine Rocks and Copper Ores.
Standard PickPurchased from Hodari at the Mining Guild Store at Level 3 Mining.250 Gold1 x Makeshift Pick
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar		Deals more damage than the Makeshift Pick. Also can mine Iron.
Fine PickPurchased from Hodari at the Mining Guild Store at Level 6 Mining.1500 Gold1 x Standard Pick
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar		Deals more damage than the Standard Pick. Also can mine Iron and Palium.
Exquisite PickPurchased from Hodari at the Mining Guild Store at Level 9 Mining.3000 Gold1 x Fine Pick
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar		Deals more damage than the Fine Pick. Also can mine Iron and Palium.

Bug Catching

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
Makeshift BeltReceived from Auni when you visit your Housing Plot for the first time.FreeN/AUsed to hold Smoke Boms for Bug Catching.
Standard BeltPurchased from Auni at the Bug Catching Guild Store at Level 3 Bug Catching.250 Gold1 x Makeshift Belt
4 x Leather
3 x Copper Bar		Higher chance of stunning Bugs than the Makeshift Belt.
Fine BeltPurchased from Auni at the Bug Catching Guild Store at Level 6 Bug Catching.1500 Gold1 x Standard Belt
2 x Fabric
3 x Iron Bar		Higher chance of stunning Bugs than the Standard Belt.
Exquisite BeltPurchased from Auni at the Bug Catching Guild Store at Level 9 Bug Catching.3000 Gold1 x Fine Belt
2 x Silk
1 x Palium Bar		Higher chance of stunning Bugs than the Fine Belt.

Gardening

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
Makeshift Watering CanReceived from Badruu during the Learning the Ropes Quest.Free N/AUsed to water your crops
Makeshift HoeReceived from Badruu during the Learning the Ropes Quest.FreeN/AUsed to till the soil to plant crops.
Standard Watering CanPurchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 3 Gardening.250 Gold1 x Makeshift Watering Can
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar		Holds more water than the Makeshift Watering Can and can water five crops at once.
Standard HoePurchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 4 Gardening.500 Gold1 x Makeshift Hoe
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar		Tills a larger area than the Makeshift Hoe.
Fine Watering CanPurchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 6 Gardening.1500 Gold1 x Standard Watering Can
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar		Holds more water than the Standard Watering Can and can water nine crops at once.
Fine HoePurchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 7 Gardening.1500 Gold1 x Standard Hoe
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar		Tills a larger area than the Standard Hoe.
Exquisite Watering CanPurchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 9 Gardening.3000 Gold1 x Fine Watering Can
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar		Holds more water and can water nine crops at once faster than the Fine Watering Can.
Exquisite HoePurchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 9 Gardening.3000 Gold1 x Fine Hoe
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar		Tills a larger area than the Fine Hoe.

Furniture Making

ToolUnlock RequirementCostMaterials RequiredUse
WorkbenchReceived from Hodari when you visit your Housing Plot for the first time.FreeN/AUsed to craft furniture and other items like arrows and Crafters
Modification BenchPurchased from Tish at the Furniture Making Guild Store at Level 4 Furniture Making.500 Gold20 x Sapwood Plank
4 x Copper Bar
8 x Ceramic
10 x Leather		Can change furniture color and design. requires Modification Kits.

