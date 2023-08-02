Palia: All Tools & How to Get Upgrades

Palia will have players exploring its world and gathering any materials they can find, all to help build and craft a plethora of items. To tackle the vast landscape and make use of all the items it has to offer, Palia players will need a sturdy toolkit.

There are quite a few tools to use and find, and each has multiple upgrades, we have put together this guide to give you all the details on where to get each tool in Palia, their upgrade costs, the materials they need, and any other important information needed to expand you tool belt.

All Tool Types in Palia

There are multiple different tools in Palia that players will need and use to complete the various activities on offer. These tools and their respective activity are as follows:

Foraging – Axe

Mining – Pickaxe

Fishing – Fishing Rod

Hunting – Bow

Bug Catching – Belt

Gardening – Water Bucket and Hoe

Furniture Making – Workbench

There is also the Cooking activity, which requires multiple tools that you unlock as you level up the skill, including a Campfire, Oven, Stove, Prep Station, and Mixing Station. Each of these can help you prepare tasty meals from different ingredients.

When I started Palia, I set out to unlock all the activities and tools as quickly as I could. Thankfully, many of the initial tools that start you on your journey are given to you in the game’s opening moments.

Once you load in and begin following the main quest line, you’ll progressively be introduced to multiple villagers, each responsible for a different activity. Upon meeting them or being sent the tool via the in-game mail, they will provide you with the makeshift tools for their respective activity, and from there, you can use them to get to work and gather resources.

As for upgrades, these are done via recipes, which are unlocked as you reach certain levels in each skill. Most of these share the same milestones, so you will unlock the next upgrade at the same level for each respective skill: levels 3, 6, and 9, with cooking and farming being the exceptions due to some additional tools. Players should try to upgrade their tools as soon as they can, as they will get greater yields and access to some resources they could not get before – such as different wood types and ores.

Additionally, upgraded tools will break down as they are used, so you will need to either recraft them or use the Repair Kits and a Repair Station to keep them in good condition.

Below we have liked all the tools and their upgrades in Palia, as well as when they are unlocked, how much their blueprint costs, and what materials you need to make them.

Cooking