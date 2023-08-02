Palia: All Tools & How to Get Upgrades
Palia players will need to get their tools in order to get the most out of the game, and this guide will help you find them and get them upgraded.
Palia will have players exploring its world and gathering any materials they can find, all to help build and craft a plethora of items. To tackle the vast landscape and make use of all the items it has to offer, Palia players will need a sturdy toolkit.
There are quite a few tools to use and find, and each has multiple upgrades, we have put together this guide to give you all the details on where to get each tool in Palia, their upgrade costs, the materials they need, and any other important information needed to expand you tool belt.
All Tool Types in Palia
There are multiple different tools in Palia that players will need and use to complete the various activities on offer. These tools and their respective activity are as follows:
- Foraging – Axe
- Mining – Pickaxe
- Fishing – Fishing Rod
- Hunting – Bow
- Bug Catching – Belt
- Gardening – Water Bucket and Hoe
- Furniture Making – Workbench
There is also the Cooking activity, which requires multiple tools that you unlock as you level up the skill, including a Campfire, Oven, Stove, Prep Station, and Mixing Station. Each of these can help you prepare tasty meals from different ingredients.
How to Get All Tools and Upgrades in Palia
When I started Palia, I set out to unlock all the activities and tools as quickly as I could. Thankfully, many of the initial tools that start you on your journey are given to you in the game’s opening moments.
Once you load in and begin following the main quest line, you’ll progressively be introduced to multiple villagers, each responsible for a different activity. Upon meeting them or being sent the tool via the in-game mail, they will provide you with the makeshift tools for their respective activity, and from there, you can use them to get to work and gather resources.
As for upgrades, these are done via recipes, which are unlocked as you reach certain levels in each skill. Most of these share the same milestones, so you will unlock the next upgrade at the same level for each respective skill: levels 3, 6, and 9, with cooking and farming being the exceptions due to some additional tools. Players should try to upgrade their tools as soon as they can, as they will get greater yields and access to some resources they could not get before – such as different wood types and ores.
Additionally, upgraded tools will break down as they are used, so you will need to either recraft them or use the Repair Kits and a Repair Station to keep them in good condition.
All Tools and Upgrades in Palia
Below we have liked all the tools and their upgrades in Palia, as well as when they are unlocked, how much their blueprint costs, and what materials you need to make them.
Cooking
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Campfire
|Receive the Crafting Recipe from Reth during the Learning the Ropes Quest.
|Free
|5 x Sapwood
16 x Stone
2 x Flint
10 x Plant Fiber
|Used to cook a few simple, single-ingredient recipes.
|Standard Stove
|Received from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 2 Cooking.
|Free
|12 x Stone Brick
5 x Ceramic
2 x Copper Bar
|Used to cook more advanced meals.
|Prep Station
|Received from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 2 Cooking.
|Free
|16 x Sapwood
2 x Copper Bar
8 x Ceramic
|Used to prepare certain ingredients, such as cutting mushrooms.
|Mixing Station
|Received from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 3 Cooking.
|Free
|20 x Sapwood
2 x Copper Bar
3 x Fabric
|Used for mixing ingredients.
|Standard Oven
|Received from Reth at the Cooking Guild Store at Level 4 Cooking.
|Free
|15 x Stone Brick
20 x Ceramic
6 x Copper Bar
|Used to bake certain recipes, similarly to the Stove.
Foraging
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Makeshift Axe
|Received from Ashuru when you visit the inn for the first time.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to cut down small bushes and trees.
|Standard Axe
|Purchased from Ashura at the Foraging Guild Store at Level 3 Foraging.
|250 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Axe
20 x Sapwood
5 x Copper Bar
|Used to cut down bigger trees for bigger yields and cut down smaller trees faster.
|Fine Axe
|Purchased from Ashura at the Foraging Guild Store at Level 6 Foraging.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Axe
20 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar
|Used to cut down bigger trees for bigger yields and cut down smaller trees faster.
|Exquisite Axe
|Purchased from Ashura at the Foraging Guild Store at Level 9 Foraging.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Axe
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar
|Used to cut down the biggest for bigger yields and cut down smaller trees faster. Also is able to cut down Flow-infused trees.
Fishing
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Makeshift Rod
|Sent to the player by Einar in the Mail after meeting Auni at your Housing Plot.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to fish for fish.
|Standard Rod
|Purchased from Einar at the Fishing Guild Store at Level 3 Fishing.
|250 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Rod
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar
|Has more health and moves faster than the Makeshift Rod
|Fine Rod
|Purchased from Einar at the Fishing Guild Store at Level 6 Fishing.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Rod
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar
|Has more health and moves faster than the Standard Rod.
|Exquisite Rod
|Purchased from Einar at the Fishing Guild Store at Level 9 Fishing.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Rod
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar
|Has more health and moves faster than the Fine Rod.
Hunting
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Makeshift Bow
|Sent to the player by Hassian in the Mail after meeting Auni at your Housing Plot.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to hunt the wildlife of Palia.
|Standard Bow
|Purchased from Hassian at the Hunting Guild Store at Level 3 Hunting.
|250 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Bow
20 x Sapwood
5 x Copper Bar
|Shoots further than the Makeshift Bow.
|Fine Bow
|Purchased from Hassian at the Hunting Guild Store at Level 6 Hunting.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Bow
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar
|Shoots further than the Standard Bow.
|Exquisite Rod
|Purchased from Hassian at the Hunting Guild Store at Level 9 Hunting.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Bow
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar
|Shoots further than the Fine Bow.
Mining
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Makeshift Pick
|Received from Hodari when you visit your Housing Plot for the first time.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to mine Rocks and Copper Ores.
|Standard Pick
|Purchased from Hodari at the Mining Guild Store at Level 3 Mining.
|250 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Pick
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar
|Deals more damage than the Makeshift Pick. Also can mine Iron.
|Fine Pick
|Purchased from Hodari at the Mining Guild Store at Level 6 Mining.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Pick
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar
|Deals more damage than the Standard Pick. Also can mine Iron and Palium.
|Exquisite Pick
|Purchased from Hodari at the Mining Guild Store at Level 9 Mining.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Pick
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar
|Deals more damage than the Fine Pick. Also can mine Iron and Palium.
Bug Catching
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Makeshift Belt
|Received from Auni when you visit your Housing Plot for the first time.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to hold Smoke Boms for Bug Catching.
|Standard Belt
|Purchased from Auni at the Bug Catching Guild Store at Level 3 Bug Catching.
|250 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Belt
4 x Leather
3 x Copper Bar
|Higher chance of stunning Bugs than the Makeshift Belt.
|Fine Belt
|Purchased from Auni at the Bug Catching Guild Store at Level 6 Bug Catching.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Belt
2 x Fabric
3 x Iron Bar
|Higher chance of stunning Bugs than the Standard Belt.
|Exquisite Belt
|Purchased from Auni at the Bug Catching Guild Store at Level 9 Bug Catching.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Belt
2 x Silk
1 x Palium Bar
|Higher chance of stunning Bugs than the Fine Belt.
Gardening
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Makeshift Watering Can
|Received from Badruu during the Learning the Ropes Quest.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to water your crops
|Makeshift Hoe
|Received from Badruu during the Learning the Ropes Quest.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to till the soil to plant crops.
|Standard Watering Can
|Purchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 3 Gardening.
|250 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Watering Can
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar
|Holds more water than the Makeshift Watering Can and can water five crops at once.
|Standard Hoe
|Purchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 4 Gardening.
|500 Gold
|1 x Makeshift Hoe
20 x Sapwood Plank
5 x Copper Bar
|Tills a larger area than the Makeshift Hoe.
|Fine Watering Can
|Purchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 6 Gardening.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Watering Can
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar
|Holds more water than the Standard Watering Can and can water nine crops at once.
|Fine Hoe
|Purchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 7 Gardening.
|1500 Gold
|1 x Standard Hoe
10 x Heartwood Plank
5 x Iron Bar
|Tills a larger area than the Standard Hoe.
|Exquisite Watering Can
|Purchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 9 Gardening.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Watering Can
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar
|Holds more water and can water nine crops at once faster than the Fine Watering Can.
|Exquisite Hoe
|Purchased from Badruu at the Gardening Guild Store at Level 9 Gardening.
|3000 Gold
|1 x Fine Hoe
5 x Flow-Infused Plank
2 x Palium Bar
|Tills a larger area than the Fine Hoe.
Furniture Making
|Tool
|Unlock Requirement
|Cost
|Materials Required
|Use
|Workbench
|Received from Hodari when you visit your Housing Plot for the first time.
|Free
|N/A
|Used to craft furniture and other items like arrows and Crafters
|Modification Bench
|Purchased from Tish at the Furniture Making Guild Store at Level 4 Furniture Making.
|500 Gold
|20 x Sapwood Plank
4 x Copper Bar
8 x Ceramic
10 x Leather
|Can change furniture color and design. requires Modification Kits.