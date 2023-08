Palia: All Villager Schedules & Locations

Ashura 12 AM – 05 AM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn Counter



05 AM – 06 AM: Upstairs in Ormuu’s Horn Inn



06 AM – 08 AM: Asleep



08 AM – 10 AM: Upstairs in the Ormuu’s Horn Inn



10 AM – 11 AM: Fishing northwest of the village. 12 PM – 02 PM: Fishing northwest of Village



02 PM – 03 PM: Heads to the Remembrance Garden



03 PM – 05 PM: Remembrance Garden



05 PM – 06 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn Counter



06 PM – 11 PM: Upstairs in Ormuu’s Horn Inn



Auni 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads to bed



01 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 05 AM: Heads to the town square



05 AM – 10 AM: Town square



10 AM – 11 AM: Windmill east of town



11 AM: Chapaa Crossing 12 PM – 02 PM: Chapaa Crossing



02 PM – 03 PM: Heads to Ormuu’s Horn Inn



03 PM – 06 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn’s Back Porch



06 PM – 07 PM: Heads to the Farm Kitchen



07 PM – 09 PM: Farm Kitchen



09 PM – 10 PM: Heads to his Treehouse



10 PM – 11:59 PM: Next to Treehouse

Badruu 12 AM – 01 AM: Badruu’s Barn



01 AM – 02 AM: Heads to his room



02 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 05 AM: Heads to the Farm



05 AM – 09 AM: Farm



09 AM – 10 AM: Heads to the Farm Shop



10 AM – 11:59 AM: Farm Shop 12 PM – 01 PM: Farm Shop



01 PM – 02 PM: Heads to Ormuu’s Horn Inn



02 PM – 05 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn



05 PM – 06 PM: Heads to Farm Kitchen



06 PM – 09 PM: Farm Kitchen



09 PM – 10 PM: Heads to Badruu’s Barn



10 PM – 11:59 PM: Badruu’s Barn

Caleri 12 AM – 05 AM: Asleep



05 AM – 06 AM: Heads to the Library



06 AM – 11:59 AM: Library Counter 12 PM – 10 PM: Library Counter



10 PM – 11 PM: Goes to sleep



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Asleep

Chayne 12 AM – 03 AM: Asleep



03 AM – 04 AM: Heads to the Dragon Shrine



04 AM – 08 AM: Dragon Shrine



08 AM – 09 AM: Heads to the Apothecary



09 AM – 11:59 AM: Apothecary 12 PM – 05 PM: Apothecary



05 PM – 06 PM: Heads to Town Centre



06 PM – 09 PM: Town Centre



09 PM – 10 PM: Goes to sleep



10 PM – 11:59 PM: Asleep

Delaila 12 AM – 01 AM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn



01 AM – 03 AM: Heads home



03 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 11:59 AM: Farm 12 PM – 02 PM: Heads to General Store



02 PM – 05 PM: General Store



05 PM – 07 PM: Heads to Farm



07 PM – 09 PM: Farm Kitchen



09 PM – 11 PM: Heads to Ormuu’s Horn Inn



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn

Einar 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads home



01 AM – 03 AM: Asleep



03 AM – 04 AM: Heads to the Fisherman’s Lagoon Docks



04 AM – 11:59 AM: Fisherman’s Lagoon Docks 12 PM – 11:59 PM: Fisherman’s Lagoon Docks

Elouisa 12 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 05 AM: Heads to the River



05 AM – 10 AM: River



10 AM – 11:59 AM: Heads to the Fisherman’s Lagoon Ruins 12 PM – 01 PM: Heads to Whispering Banks



01 PM – 03 PM: Whispering Banks



03 PM – 05 PM: Heads to the Library



05 PM – 11 PM: Library



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Heads home

Eshe 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads Home



01 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 05 AM: Outside Elouisa’s House



05 AM – 07 AM: Heads to City Hall



07 AM – 08 AM: City Hall



08 AM – 09 AM: City Hall, Upstairs



09 AM – 11:59 AM: City Hall 12 PM – 01 PM: City Hall



01 PM – 02 PM: Heads to Ormuu’s Horn Inn’s Bridge



02 PM – 05 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn’s Bridge



05 PM – 06 PM: Heads to Apothecary Bridge



06 PM – 09 PM: Apothecary Bridge



09 PM – 10PM: Heads to City Hall



10 PM – 11:59 PM: City Hall

Hassian 12 AM – 03 AM: Asleep



03 AM – 04 AM: Heads to Hideaway Bluffs



04 AM – 08 AM: Hideaway Bluffs



08 AM – 10 AM: Heads to Chapaa Crossing



10 AM – 11:59 AM: Chapaa Crossing 12 PM – 02 PM: Chapaa Crossing



02 PM – 04 PM: Heads to Ormuu’s Horn Inn



04 PM – 08 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn



08 PM – 10 PM: Heads to Hideaway Bluffs



10 PM – 11 PM: Heads home



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Home

Hekla 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads to tent



01 AM – 03 AM: Asleep



03 AM – 04 AM: Heads to Mirror Pond Ruins



04 AM – 11:59 AM: Mirror Pond Ruins 12 PM – 01 PM: Heads to the Night Sky Temple



01 PM – 03 PM: Night Sky Temple



03 PM – 04 PM: Heads to the Library



04 PM – 11 PM: Library



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Heads to the tent

Hodari 12 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 05 AM: Heads to house kitchen



05 AM – 06 AM: Heads to the Workshop



06 AM – 10 AM: Workshop



10 AM – 11:59 AM: Heads to Kilima Valley Inn 12 PM – 02 PM: Heads to Kilima Valley Inn



02 PM – 06 PM: Heads to Pavel Mines



06 PM – 08 PM: Pavel Mines



08 PM – 09 PM: Heads to backyard



09 PM – 11 PM: Home



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Heads home

Jel 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads to Fisherman’s Lagoon



01 AM – 02 AM: Walks past Mayors Estate



02 AM – 04 AM: Stands near the island tree



04 AM – 05 AM: Heads back to Fisherman’s Lagoon



05 AM – 07 AM: Heads to his shop



07 AM – 08 AM: Heads home to sleep



08 AM – 09 AM: Asleep



09 AM – 10 AM: Heads to his shop



10 AM – 11:59 AM: Shop 12 PM – 11 PM: Shop



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Takes a walk through town

Jina 12 AM – 01 AM: Walks back to sleep in Hekla’s tent



01 AM – 03 AM: Asleep



03 AM – 04 AM: Goes to Mirror Pond Ruins



04 AM – 11:59 AM: Mirror Pond Ruins 12 PM – 01 PM: Walks to the Night Sky Temple



01 PM – 03 PM: Night Sky Temple



03 PM – 04 PM: Walks towards the library



04 PM – 11 PM: Library



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Walks back to sleep in Hekla’s tent

Kenli 12 AM – 05 AM: Asleep



05 AM – 06 AM: Wakes up and heads to the back garden of the Mayor’s Estate



06 AM – 09 AM: Mayor’s Estate Garden



09 AM – 10 AM: Walks to City Hall



10 AM – 11 AM: Asleep (City Hall)



11 AM – 11:59 AM: City Hall 12 PM – 06 PM: City Hall



06 PM – 07 PM: Walks to Ormuu’s Horn Inn



07 PM – 10 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn



10 PM – 11 PM: Goes home



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Asleep

Kenyatta 12 AM – 03 AM: Stables



03 AM – 04 AM: Goes to room



04 AM – 07 AM: Asleep



07 AM – 09 AM: Heads to City Hall



09 AM – 11:59 AM: City Hall 12 PM – 05 PM: City Hall



05 PM – 06 PM: Heads to Library



06 PM – 11 PM: Library



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Heads to Stables

Nai’o 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads to bed



01 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 10 AM: Farm



10 AM – 11:59 AM: Heads to Stables 12 PM – 01 PM: Heads to Stables



01 PM – 05 PM: Stables



05 PM – 07 PM: Heads home



07 PM – 09 PM: Diaya Family Kitchen



09 PM – 10 PM: Heads to Ormuu Pen



10 PM – 11:59 PM: Ormuu Pen

Najuma 12 AM – 05 AM: Workshop



05 AM – 06 AM: Heads home



06 AM – 10 AM: Asleep



10 AM – 11 AM: Heads to House Lake



11 AM – 11:59 AM: House Lake 12 PM – 04 PM: Lake



04 PM – 05 PM: Heads to Workshop



05 PM – 08 PM: Workshop



08 PM – 09 PM: Heads home



09 PM – 11 PM: Home



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Heads to Workshop

Reth 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads to the Black Market



01 AM – 04 AM: Black Market



04 AM – 05 AM: Heads to Tailor Shop



05 AM – 08 AM: Path behind Tailor Shop



08 AM – 09 AM: Heads to the Tavern



09 AM – 11:59 AM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn 12 PM – 05 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn



05 PM – 06 PM: Heads to the Tailor Shop



06 PM – 08 PM: Tailor shop



08 PM – 09 PM: Heads to his Storeroom



09 PM – 11:59 PM: Asleep

Sifuu 12 AM – 01 AM: Heads home



01 AM – 04 AM: Asleep



04 AM – 07 AM: Heads to Kilima Village Ruins



07 AM – 10 AM: Kilima Village Ruins



10 AM – 11 AM: Heads to the Blacksmith



11 AM – 11:59 AM: Blacksmith 12 PM – 03 PM: Blacksmith



03 PM – 04 PM: Heads to Ormuu’s Horn Inn



04 PM – 11:59 PM: Ormuu’s Horn Inn

Tamala 12 AM – 02 AM: Heads home



02 AM – 04 AM: Home



04 AM – 08 AM: Asleep



08 AM – 11:59 AM: Home 12 PM – 02 PM: Heads to Flooded Steps



02 PM – 06 PM: Flooded Steps



06 PM – 08 PM: Heads to Aqueduct



08 PM – 11:59 PM: Aqueduct

Tish 12 AM – 06 AM: Asleep



06 AM – 08 AM: Heads to the Apothecary



08 AM – 09 AM: Heads to Fisherman’s Lagoon



09 AM – 11 AM: Heads to her Furniture shop



11 AM – 11:59 AM: Furniture Shop 12 PM – 05 PM: Furniture Shop



05 PM – 06 PM: Heads to the Tailor Shop



06 PM – 10 PM: Tailor Shop



10 PM – 11 PM: Heads home



11 PM – 11:59 PM: Asleep