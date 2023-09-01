Palia: Cutthroat Trout – How to Catch Cutthroat Trout

If you’re fishing in Palia, you’ll need to shore every finned friend at some point. Whether it’s to get some great meals, appealing pets, or the silicon heart of a certain robotic someone, fishing is a mainstay of the game. Arguably, it’s the most fun activity with how relaxing it can be.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, lake, and river, so getting specific fish like the Cutthroat Trout can be a pain. Whether you’re fishing for a gift, achievement, plate, or tank in your home, we have a guide on how to get this menacing little guy for you below.

Related: Palia How to Complete Lost in the Wind

Where to Find the Cutthroat Trout in Palia

Image by Singularity 6

Just like every floppy friend in the game, they appear during specific times and at particular locations. In the case of the Cutthroat Trout (which I’m guessing is some kind of cross between a Trout and a Pihranna), you can find them in the rivers between Thorny Thicket and Statue Garden. If you see any flowing river around Statue Garden, that’ll be your best bet. If you see ripples in the water, or more specifically, rings, then fish there. It doesn’t exactly increase your chances, but it does increase the ratio that whatever you do catch ends up being a 5-star fish, which sells for way more and makes higher quality food.

Related: Palia How To Complete Open the Door – All Riddle Answers

What’s the Cutthroat Trout Good for Anyway?

Image by Singularity 6

It’s not the rarest or cutest fish in the world, but it is useful for a decent amount of things in Palia. Aside from that winning smile, the Cutthroat Trout can be used to make dishes like Trout Dinner, or other basic fish dishes. You can sell it for about 70 Gold, or if you’re lucky and catch a 5-Star one, 105 Gold. Occasionally, NPCs will ask for one as a weekly quest item, so knowing where they are may prove more handy than you think in the long run, no matter what you’re up to.