Palia: How to Complete Lost in the Wind

Quests are scattered all about in Palia, making the world anything but empty. Items, areas, people, and achievements can all trigger different quests that you can undertake in Palia, with some just beginning on a time basis. If you’ve found a recipe while out exploring and suddenly have a questline you don’t know how to beat, it might be the Lost in the Wind quest in Palia. Here is what you need to know about how to complete it.

How to Complete Lost in the Wind in Palia

If you’ve started the quest already, then finding the first recipe piece isn’t something you need to do. If you haven’t though, and want to just knock this quest out of the park as soon as you can, search all you can around Bahari Bay. The first page of the recipe will be around the Statue Garden at Bahari Bay. This paper is part one of three for a recipe.

When you obtain all three pieces, you’ll be able to create an Akwinduu Chapaa. While you can likely find the other two pieces by just searching around the area until you stumble across them, better to know where they are than to just wander about. Your landmark to go by is Statue Garden, which is just south of where the remaining two pieces are. Below are the locations of each page:

Above the Statue Garden, near the campsite above the rightmost tent.

Near the shore close to rocks, just to the right of the river’s end.

East of the tents, on a small island in the river.

How to Make Akwinduu Chapaa

After you complete collecting all of the pieces you’ll have the full recipe. With this, you can now make the Akwinduu Chappa, which is something you can either consume or display in your home. However, you’ll need to do a substantial bit of gathering. The full recipe asks for the following: