Persona 3 Portable full achievements and trophies list

Just like in Persona 4 Golden and in Persona 5, there is plenty to do in Persona 3 Portable meaning there’s a lot of trophies and achievements to unlock. So if you’re trying to 100% the game, you’ll be sinking a lot of time into it. So you might be wondering, what are the achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable?

Related: What are the differences between the male MC and the FeMC in Persona 3 Portable?

All achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable

There are a total of 35 achievements or trophies you can get in Persona 3 Portable. Many of them are hidden due to them being story-related or additional content you unlock after completing certain requirements . So be warned, this list contains spoilers.

Gameplay achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable

A Cut Above: Defeat Elizabeth or Theodore

Advantage Mine: Enter a battle with Player Advantage

A Pair of Wild Cards: Beat the game with each protagonist

Bond Maniac: Max out 10 social links

Displaying Adaptability: Switch Personas five times in one battle

Fashion Plate: Fight a battle in costume

Flawless: Max out all social qualities

Fusion Expert: Perform 50 Persona fusions

Going Nova: Deal over 999 damage in one attack

Granter of Your Desires: Buy five things from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities

Grasping at Greed: Defeat a Golden Hand

Head of the Class: Rank #1 in your class on an exam

Moderate Bookkeeper: Register over 50% of the Compendium

One Who Has Proven Their Power: Defeat Margaret

Persona Memory Bank: Summon a Persona from the Compendium

S.E.E.S. the Day: Rescue a missing person

Skilled Commander: Perform 50 All-Out Attacks

Social Butterfly: Max out all social links

Special Fusion Expert: Use four or more Personas in a special fusion

Tactical Fighter: Exploit enemy weaknesses 100 times.

That Special Someone: Enter a special relationship with someone

The Nose Doesn’t Always Know: Experience a fusion accident

The Reaper Becomes the Reaped: Defeat the Reaper

Thorough Bookkeeper: Complete the Persona Compendium

True Supporter: Max out a Social Link

Story Achievements and Trophies in Persona 3 Portable