Persona 3 Portable full achievements and trophies list
There’s a lot to do in Persona 3 Portable!
Just like in Persona 4 Golden and in Persona 5, there is plenty to do in Persona 3 Portable meaning there’s a lot of trophies and achievements to unlock. So if you’re trying to 100% the game, you’ll be sinking a lot of time into it. So you might be wondering, what are the achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable?
All achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable
There are a total of 35 achievements or trophies you can get in Persona 3 Portable. Many of them are hidden due to them being story-related or additional content you unlock after completing certain requirements . So be warned, this list contains spoilers.
Gameplay achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable
- A Cut Above: Defeat Elizabeth or Theodore
- Advantage Mine: Enter a battle with Player Advantage
- A Pair of Wild Cards: Beat the game with each protagonist
- Bond Maniac: Max out 10 social links
- Displaying Adaptability: Switch Personas five times in one battle
- Fashion Plate: Fight a battle in costume
- Flawless: Max out all social qualities
- Fusion Expert: Perform 50 Persona fusions
- Going Nova: Deal over 999 damage in one attack
- Granter of Your Desires: Buy five things from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities
- Grasping at Greed: Defeat a Golden Hand
- Head of the Class: Rank #1 in your class on an exam
- Moderate Bookkeeper: Register over 50% of the Compendium
- One Who Has Proven Their Power: Defeat Margaret
- Persona Memory Bank: Summon a Persona from the Compendium
- S.E.E.S. the Day: Rescue a missing person
- Skilled Commander: Perform 50 All-Out Attacks
- Social Butterfly: Max out all social links
- Special Fusion Expert: Use four or more Personas in a special fusion
- Tactical Fighter: Exploit enemy weaknesses 100 times.
- That Special Someone: Enter a special relationship with someone
- The Nose Doesn’t Always Know: Experience a fusion accident
- The Reaper Becomes the Reaped: Defeat the Reaper
- Thorough Bookkeeper: Complete the Persona Compendium
- True Supporter: Max out a Social Link
Story Achievements and Trophies in Persona 3 Portable
- A New Persona-User: Defeat the Emperor and Empress
- Bunker Debunked: Defeat the Chariot and Justice
- Hotel Investigation Squad: Defeat the Hierophant and Lovers
- Monorail Inspection Complete: Defeat the Priestess
- No More Bets: Defeat the Fortune and Strength
- Paulownia Mall Power Control: Defeat the Hermit
- Settled the Score: Defeat the Hanged Man
- The Great Seal: Defeat Nyx
- The Other Self: Awaken as a Persona-user
- To Live is to Oppose Death: Defeat Nyx Avatar