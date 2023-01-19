Persona 3 Portable full achievements and trophies list

There’s a lot to do in Persona 3 Portable!

Just like in Persona 4 Golden and in Persona 5, there is plenty to do in Persona 3 Portable meaning there’s a lot of trophies and achievements to unlock. So if you’re trying to 100% the game, you’ll be sinking a lot of time into it. So you might be wondering, what are the achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable?

All achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable

There are a total of 35 achievements or trophies you can get in Persona 3 Portable. Many of them are hidden due to them being story-related or additional content you unlock after completing certain requirements . So be warned, this list contains spoilers.

Gameplay achievements and trophies in Persona 3 Portable

  • A Cut Above: Defeat Elizabeth or Theodore
  • Advantage Mine: Enter a battle with Player Advantage
  • A Pair of Wild Cards: Beat the game with each protagonist
  • Bond Maniac: Max out 10 social links
  • Displaying Adaptability: Switch Personas five times in one battle
  • Fashion Plate: Fight a battle in costume
  • Flawless: Max out all social qualities
  • Fusion Expert: Perform 50 Persona fusions
  • Going Nova: Deal over 999 damage in one attack
  • Granter of Your Desires: Buy five things from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities
  • Grasping at Greed: Defeat a Golden Hand
  • Head of the Class: Rank #1 in your class on an exam
  • Moderate Bookkeeper: Register over 50% of the Compendium
  • One Who Has Proven Their Power: Defeat Margaret
  • Persona Memory Bank: Summon a Persona from the Compendium
  • S.E.E.S. the Day: Rescue a missing person
  • Skilled Commander: Perform 50 All-Out Attacks
  • Social Butterfly: Max out all social links
  • Special Fusion Expert: Use four or more Personas in a special fusion
  • Tactical Fighter: Exploit enemy weaknesses 100 times.
  • That Special Someone: Enter a special relationship with someone
  • The Nose Doesn’t Always Know: Experience a fusion accident
  • The Reaper Becomes the Reaped: Defeat the Reaper
  • Thorough Bookkeeper: Complete the Persona Compendium
  • True Supporter: Max out a Social Link

Story Achievements and Trophies in Persona 3 Portable

  • A New Persona-User: Defeat the Emperor and Empress
  • Bunker Debunked: Defeat the Chariot and Justice
  • Hotel Investigation Squad: Defeat the Hierophant and Lovers
  • Monorail Inspection Complete: Defeat the Priestess
  • No More Bets: Defeat the Fortune and Strength
  • Paulownia Mall Power Control: Defeat the Hermit
  • Settled the Score: Defeat the Hanged Man
  • The Great Seal: Defeat Nyx
  • The Other Self: Awaken as a Persona-user
  • To Live is to Oppose Death: Defeat Nyx Avatar

