What are the differences between the male MC and the FeMC in Persona 3 Portable?

On the character selection screen of Persona 3 Portable, the game will say you can play as either a male or female. Though, the gender of the character isn’t insignificant. As the game says, it does change the course of the story and its gameplay. Though, the game never says how. So that leaves many players wondering: what exactly are the differences between the male MC and the FeMC in Persona 3 Portable?

What are the differences between the male and female protagonists in Persona 3 Portable?

There are a few differences between the two characters. The first is that FeMC has two new music tracks that weren’t in the original Persona 3 game and you will only hear exclusively on her route: A Way of Life which is played when exploring the town and Wiping All Out which is her battle theme.

The second is their personalities. While male MC is a lot more sarcastic and stoic, FeMC is bubbly and outgoing. Given the dark tone of Persona 3 Portable, her personality is very much welcomed.

However, by far the biggest difference between the two is who they can establish social links with and get into a romantic relationship with. For example, in the male path, you become friends with a classmate named Kenji Tomochika, who is associated with the Magician Arcana social link. However, on the female path, that social link is instead established with Junpei Iori, a party member. Here are the differences in social links between the two main characters.

Arcana/Social Link Character for the Male MC Character for the FeMC Chariot Kazushi Miyamoto Rio Iwasaki Fortune Keisuke Hiraga Ryoji Mochizuki Hermit Isako Toriumi Saori Hasegawa Justice Chihiro Fushimi (Romanceable) Ken Amada Magician Kenji Tomochika Junpei Iori Moon Nozomi Suemitsu Shinjiro Aragaki Star Mamoru Hayase Akihiko Sanada Strength Yuko Nishiwaki (Romanceable) Koromaru

In terms of the romances, male MC can get with female characters such as Mitsuru, Yukari, Fuuka, and more. FeMC is able to romance the male characters like Akihiko, Ryoji, and Shinjiro. Here are the romance options for each character.

Male MC Romance Options

Aegis

Chihiro Fushimi

Elizabeth

Fuuka Yamagishi

Mitsuru Kirijo

Yukari Takeba

Yuko Nishiwaki

FeMC Romance Options