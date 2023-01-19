Persona 4 Golden full achievements and trophies list
Become a legend in Inaba!
In Persona 4 Golden, there plenty for you to do both in the story and in terms of side content. As a result, there’s a lot of achievements and trophies to unlock. You most likely won’t be able to get them all on your first playthrough, but if you want to get an idea of what you need to do to get the achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden, here they are.
All achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden
There are 49 achievements or 50 trophies (including the Platinum trophy) in Persona 4 Golden. Many of them are hidden from you and are connected to the story. So be warned as this list contains spoilers.
Gameplay achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden
- Advantage Mine: Enter a battle with Player Advantage
- A Favor for Marie: Register a Skill Card
- An Acquired Taste: Drink the coffee at Chagall Café
- A New Quiz King: Win the Miracle Quiz Finals
- A True Bond: Max out a social link
- A Special Lady: Enter a special relationship with someone
- Big Bro is Worried: Visit Nanako in the hospital three times
- Bond Maniac: Max out 10 social links
- Bug Hunter: Swing the net with perfect timing
- Card Collector: Register 100 Skill Cards
- Compulsive Reader: Read all books
- Cooking With Gas: Make five perfect boxed lunches
- Displaying Adaptability: Switch Personas five times in one battle
- Fashion Plate: Fight a battle in costume
- Fill Your Hand: Get 50 Sweep Bonuses
- Fishing Master: Catch the Sea Guardian
- Food Fighter: Finish Aiya’s special dish
- Fusion Expert: Perform 50 Persona fusions
- Going Nova: Deal over 999 in one attack
- Granter of Your Desires: Buy five things from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities
- Grasping at Greed: Defeat a Golden Hand
- Hardcore Risette Fan: Hear 250 of Rise’s navigation lines
- Head of the Class: Rank #1 in your class on an exam
- It’s Working Today: Buy an item from the Capsule Machine
- Legend of Inaba: Max out all social links
- Lucky Me!: Win a prize from the vending machine
- Moderate Bookkeeper: Register over 50% of the Compendium
- Movie Buff: Go to three movies at 30 Frame
- Mr. Perfect: Max out all social qualities
- One Who has Proven Their Power: Defeat Margaret
- Persona Shopper: Buy a Persona from the Compendium
- Seize the Moment: Buy a special croquette from Sozai Daigaku
- Skilled Commander: Perform 50 All-Out Attacks
- Special Fusion Expert: Use four or more Personas in a special fusion
- Tactical Fighter: Exploit enemy weaknesses 100 times
- The Nose Doesn’t Always Know: Experience a fusion accident
- The Power of Truth: Create Izanagi-no-Okami
- The Reaper Becomes the Reaped: Defeat the Reaper
- Thorough Bookkeeper: Complete the Persona Compendium
Story achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden
- A Prince Appears: Rescue Yukiko Amagi
- A True Man’s Stand: Rescue Kanji Tatsumi
- Boarded-Up Lab: Rescue Naoto Shirogane
- Breaking Through the Fog: Secure Tohru Adachi
- Game Over: Secure Mitsuo Kubo
- The Other Self: Obtain the Persona Izanagi
- The Return of the Angels: Rescue Nanako Dojima
- The Truth In Your Hands: Defeat Izanami
- Welcome Back: Rescue Marie