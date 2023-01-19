Persona 4 Golden full achievements and trophies list

In Persona 4 Golden, there plenty for you to do both in the story and in terms of side content. As a result, there’s a lot of achievements and trophies to unlock. You most likely won’t be able to get them all on your first playthrough, but if you want to get an idea of what you need to do to get the achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden, here they are.

Related: Persona 3 Portable full achievements and trophies list

All achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden

There are 49 achievements or 50 trophies (including the Platinum trophy) in Persona 4 Golden. Many of them are hidden from you and are connected to the story. So be warned as this list contains spoilers.

Gameplay achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden

Advantage Mine: Enter a battle with Player Advantage

A Favor for Marie: Register a Skill Card

An Acquired Taste: Drink the coffee at Chagall Café

A New Quiz King: Win the Miracle Quiz Finals

A True Bond: Max out a social link

A Special Lady: Enter a special relationship with someone

Big Bro is Worried: Visit Nanako in the hospital three times

Bond Maniac: Max out 10 social links

Bug Hunter: Swing the net with perfect timing

Card Collector: Register 100 Skill Cards

Compulsive Reader: Read all books

Cooking With Gas: Make five perfect boxed lunches

Displaying Adaptability: Switch Personas five times in one battle

Fashion Plate: Fight a battle in costume

Fill Your Hand: Get 50 Sweep Bonuses

Fishing Master: Catch the Sea Guardian

Food Fighter: Finish Aiya’s special dish

Fusion Expert: Perform 50 Persona fusions

Going Nova: Deal over 999 in one attack

Granter of Your Desires: Buy five things from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities

Grasping at Greed: Defeat a Golden Hand

Hardcore Risette Fan: Hear 250 of Rise’s navigation lines

Head of the Class: Rank #1 in your class on an exam

It’s Working Today: Buy an item from the Capsule Machine

Legend of Inaba: Max out all social links

Lucky Me!: Win a prize from the vending machine

Moderate Bookkeeper: Register over 50% of the Compendium

Movie Buff: Go to three movies at 30 Frame

Mr. Perfect: Max out all social qualities

One Who has Proven Their Power: Defeat Margaret

Persona Shopper: Buy a Persona from the Compendium

Seize the Moment: Buy a special croquette from Sozai Daigaku

Skilled Commander: Perform 50 All-Out Attacks

Special Fusion Expert: Use four or more Personas in a special fusion

Tactical Fighter: Exploit enemy weaknesses 100 times

The Nose Doesn’t Always Know: Experience a fusion accident

The Power of Truth: Create Izanagi-no-Okami

The Reaper Becomes the Reaped: Defeat the Reaper

Thorough Bookkeeper: Complete the Persona Compendium

Story achievements and trophies in Persona 4 Golden