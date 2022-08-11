Pet Simulator X value list – the highest value pets

Pet Simulator X is a Roblox game that, as the name suggests, allows you to buy and raise adorable pets. Some of these are typical pets, like dogs and cats, while others are more outlandish like dragons, wolves, and demons. Many players earn in-game currency by raising and then selling their pets, but you want to make sure you get a good price for your effort. If you’re looking for the pets that will give you the most money when you sell them, here are the highest-value pets in Pet Simulator X.

Pet Simulator X’s most valuable pets

Screenshot from Solo The Yolo’s YouTube

The list below includes pets that can regularly be found on the Pet Simulator X marketplace. Many of the most valuable pets can be hatched from legendary eggs, which offer the best chance for a high-value pet. Because of the way the marketplace works, players can set their own price for any pets they want to sell, so the below figures are more of a guideline than anything else. You’re free to ask for more but you’ll be unlikely to find a ready buyer if you do.

There are multiple variations on many of the pets in Pet Simulator X, with Golden and Rainbow versions usually going for a much higher price. Getting your hands on these varieties is tough but it can give a huge payout.