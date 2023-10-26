Phasmophobia: All Halloween 2023 Recipe Ingredient Locations
There are several ingredients you need to track down for Phasmophobia’s Halloween 2023 event, and this guide shows you where to find them.
The Phasmophobia Halloween 2023 event has begun, and this year, you’ll be creating a unique potion. To make this potion, you’ll have the track down the ingredients, and these are scattered throughout the various maps.
The ingredients are well hidden, and they could take you a good amount of time to track down while playing the game. Thankfully, you can find these ingredients on any map difficulty. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Halloween 20223 Recipe Ingredient locations in Phasmophobia.
Where to Find All Recipe Ingredient Locations for Phasmophobia’s Halloween 2023 Event
The maps that contain these recipe ingredients will have a distinct pumpkin sticker on the board. If you see a location with this sticker, you’ll need to search this location with your Phasmophobia team, find the missing ingredient, and then bring it back to the van. It’s important to note that you do need to survive and leave the location with the piece of paper, or you might miss out on this ingredient, and have to repeat the challenge.
There are nine locations that you have to visit. After you have them all, bring them to the Maple Lodge Campsite to complete the potion, and finish Phasmophobia’s Halloween 2023 event. Here’s where you can find each of the missing ingredients.
After you’ve tracked down each of these ingredients, it’s time to create the potion. You’ll need to do this by making your way to the Maple Lodge Campsite map in your Phasmophobia game and then tracking them down somewhere on the map. You’ll be able to find each of them in the reception area, close to the center of the Maple Lodge Campsite.