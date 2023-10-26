Phasmophobia: All Halloween 2023 Recipe Ingredient Locations

The Phasmophobia Halloween 2023 event has begun, and this year, you’ll be creating a unique potion. To make this potion, you’ll have the track down the ingredients, and these are scattered throughout the various maps.

The ingredients are well hidden, and they could take you a good amount of time to track down while playing the game. Thankfully, you can find these ingredients on any map difficulty. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Halloween 20223 Recipe Ingredient locations in Phasmophobia.

Where to Find All Recipe Ingredient Locations for Phasmophobia’s Halloween 2023 Event

The maps that contain these recipe ingredients will have a distinct pumpkin sticker on the board. If you see a location with this sticker, you’ll need to search this location with your Phasmophobia team, find the missing ingredient, and then bring it back to the van. It’s important to note that you do need to survive and leave the location with the piece of paper, or you might miss out on this ingredient, and have to repeat the challenge.

There are nine locations that you have to visit. After you have them all, bring them to the Maple Lodge Campsite to complete the potion, and finish Phasmophobia’s Halloween 2023 event. Here’s where you can find each of the missing ingredients.

Location Image Ingredient Location Description 10 Ridgeview Court Toe of Frog – Head down to the basement, and then take a left. You’ll find the ingredient inside the pumpkin’s mouth, on the counters on the left side, close to the floor. 13 Willow Street Light in the dark – For this next one, step outside of the van, and veer to the left. Continue to veer, and follow the hedge. You’ll find the pumpkin outside of the house, on the ground. 42 Edgefield Road Three Death’s Rot – The 42 Edgefield Road ingredient will have you heading upstairs, take a left, and go into the bedroom on the far side, on the right. You’ll find it to the left of the desk. 6 Tanglewood Drive A Bowl of Grins – This next ingredient is in the dining room area, underneath the seat on the left side of the room. Bleasdale Farmhouse A Bowl of Grins – In the Bleasdale Farmhouse, there is an ingredient in the attic. When you arrive at the top, turn around, and it should be behind some stacked boxes. Camp Woodwind Two Eyes of a Bear – For the Camp Woodwind ingredient, exit the main gate, and then take a left. It’ll be on the ground, right next to the gate. Grafton Farmhouse Three Sacks of Beans – You’ll need to make your way to the back of the Grafton Farmhouse, outside, and locate the pumpkin patch. On the left side, you’ll find the glowing pumpkin. Maple Lodge Campsite Love’s Blossom – At the center of the camp, next to the fire, you’ll find this pumpkin with the ingredient in its mouth. Prison Screaming Skull – While searching in the prison, make your way to the kitchen, and then head into the security office connected to it. You’ll find the pumpkin on the counter.

After you’ve tracked down each of these ingredients, it’s time to create the potion. You’ll need to do this by making your way to the Maple Lodge Campsite map in your Phasmophobia game and then tracking them down somewhere on the map. You’ll be able to find each of them in the reception area, close to the center of the Maple Lodge Campsite.