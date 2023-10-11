PlayStation 5: Are the Servers Down? How to Check PS5 Server Status

PlayStation Network is the key to all things online gaming for PS4 & PS5 owners. If the network goes down then gamers everywhere are stranded without online features to any of their favorite games. There’s not much to be done about it when they do go down, as you’ll mostly have to wait for Sony to get things back up and rolling.

We know how frustrating it can be when these things happen, so we try to stay on top of the latest updates and developments as they occur. If you’re ever unsure if it’s a problem with your connection specifically, there are a few ways you can check to see if the PlayStation servers are down and how to view the server status.

PS5 Server Status: Are PlayStation 5 Servers Down?

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 servers experienced outages as of October 11 at 5:45 PM ET. The PlayStation Service tracker confirmed that issues were rectified by 6:50 PM ET.

These outages are typically only a matter of hours, but it’s not unheard of for them to take a day or two to fix either. All you can do is refresh this page or keep an eye out for word from the official PlayStation channels. If it’s all quiet on the service status page, then you may need to hunker down and find a good single-player game to dig into in the meantime. Though, that’s much harder than it needs to be these days.

How to check PlayStation Server Status

We have an entire guide dedicated to helping people check when PSN is down, even when they can’t look it up for themselves. This largely revolves around the aforementioned service tracker, as this is the best way to see what PlayStation is currently fixing.

As a general rule of thumb, if your internet connection seems stable to everything but your PS5, you can typically chalk it up to a problem on PlayStation’s end.

If the servers are back up and you still can’t connect to your favorite games, make sure to follow the basic troubleshooting steps of resetting your console, checking all cord connections, and finally unplugging your router for at least 10 seconds before turning it back on.