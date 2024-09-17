Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Solve Stacked Books Puzzle in Chapter 2 of Plucky Squire
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur
Plucky Squire: How To Solve Stacked Books Puzzle In Chapter 2

Time to create a stack of books to hop over to the next area.
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 11:00 am

Almost every level in Plucky Squire has puzzles that you need to solve to progress to the next area. One of these puzzles requires you to get past a crevis in the ground using a stack of books. So, we’ll guide you through the stacked books puzzle in Chapter 2 of The Plucky Squire.

Grab the Key & Open the Blue Door

Locate the key in the left side of the area in Plucky Squire
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

After you reach further into Chapter 2 of Plucky Squire, you’ll reach an area with the stacked books puzzle. Your objective is to cross the crevice in the ground by placing an object in it. To do that, first, head over to the left side of the area and grab the key from the elevated platform.

Once you get close to the key, the red door will block your exit. This will spawn Humpgrump’s minions near you. Take them out to unlock the red door and use the key on the blue door to the right.

Scatter the Books & Stack the Papers

Pick up the word "Scattered"
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

After unlocking the blue door with the key, you’ll spot a sentence on the ground that says “Pages Were Scattered On The Ground.” Strike your sword at the word “Scattered” and it will dislodge from the sentence.

Replace the word Stacked with Scattered
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Now pick up the word “Scattered” and head to the center where you’ll spot another sentence that says “These Books Had Been Purposefully Stacked.” Strike at the word “Stacked” and replace it with the word “Scattered.” This will disperse the pile of stacked books in front of you. However, you have’t solved the puzzle yet.

Replace the word "Stacked" in the previous sentence
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

After you’re done scattering the pile of books in the center, pick up the word “Stacked.” Now head to the area with the pages. Here, replace the word “Stacked” in the sentence that now reads “Pages Were Stacked On The Ground.” This will create a stack of pages that you can interact with.

Drag the Stack of Pages into the crevis so you can cross it
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Now all you have to do is drag the stack of pages towards the crevis located where the stacked pile of books was. Once you position the stack of pages on top of the crevis, they will fall. This will create a pathway for Jot and the gang to move to the next area.

That’s it. You’ve successfully solved the stacked books puzzle in Chapter 2 of The Plucky Squire. If you want to check out more puzzle solutions, read our guide on finding biscuits for Topsy, or check out our review for the game.

Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun is a Software Engineer who harbors love for all things gaming and tech. His journey into the realm of gaming began with a PlayStation 1 and he currently likes to play on his PC. He has over 6 years of experience in the game journalism industry and has previously worked as a managing editor for eXputer. He loves to work on both popular and indie titles that intrigue him. You'll catch him either browsing Reddit, try-harding at a game or cooking in spare time.
