Plucky Squire: How To Find Biscuits For Topsy Cat In Chapter 2

You’ll come across several characters in The Plucky Squire, including Topsy the Cat. Topsy is hungry as its biscuits are lost in the ever-changing environment. It’s our job to locate the biscuits and get them to topsy in Chapter 2 of the Plucky Squire. This will help us unlock the door and progress to the next area.

Find the Word “Ruin”

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

After finishing your conversation with Topsy the Cat, make your way up the stairway onto the platform on the right. Here, you’ll spot the word “Ruin” right next to a sleeping enemy. Take out the enemy grab the word and head back to the main area.

You’ll spot a sentence on the ground saying, “Here Was A Secluded Forest.” You’ll need to strike at the word “Forest” to dislodge it from the sentence. Pick it up and replace “Forest” with the word “Ruin.”

Doing this will change the landscape from a lush green forest to a medieval ruin.

Getting the Biscuits to Topsy the Cat

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you transform the landscape into a ruin, you’ll see a maze-like structure in front of Jot. Traverse through the maze taking down rats as you move along. After reaching the right-most side, you’ll spot a crate of Biscuits in the top right corner of the area.

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

You’ll need to drag the crate of biscuits to the area marked in the image above. After you do that, head back to the main area and replace the word “Ruin” with “Forest.” This will change the landscape back to the forest setting.

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Changing the area back to Forest will allow you to move the crate even further. You’ll simply need to move the crate to the next patch of ground as marked in the image above. Once you do that, head over to the main area and change the setting back to “Ruin” for the last time.

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you change the setting one last time, move the crate of biscuits to the area in front of Topsy the Cat.

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you move it over, Topsy will become happy and roll over to reveal a key underneath. Grab the key up and go towards the blue door to unlock it progressing to the next area.

This is how you can get Topsy its biscuits in Plucky Squire chapter 2. If you’re interested in more puzzle solutions, check out how to solve the stacked books puzzle, or read our review for the game.

