Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to find biscuits for Topsy the Cat in Chapter 2
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur
Category:
Guides

Plucky Squire: How To Find Biscuits For Topsy Cat In Chapter 2

Topsy the Cat is hungry for some biscuits!
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 11:00 am

You’ll come across several characters in The Plucky Squire, including Topsy the Cat. Topsy is hungry as its biscuits are lost in the ever-changing environment. It’s our job to locate the biscuits and get them to topsy in Chapter 2 of the Plucky Squire. This will help us unlock the door and progress to the next area.

Recommended Videos

Find the Word “Ruin”

Finding the Word "Ruin" to change landscape in Plucky Squire
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

After finishing your conversation with Topsy the Cat, make your way up the stairway onto the platform on the right. Here, you’ll spot the word “Ruin” right next to a sleeping enemy. Take out the enemy grab the word and head back to the main area.

You’ll spot a sentence on the ground saying, “Here Was A Secluded Forest.” You’ll need to strike at the word “Forest” to dislodge it from the sentence. Pick it up and replace “Forest” with the word “Ruin.”

Doing this will change the landscape from a lush green forest to a medieval ruin.

Getting the Biscuits to Topsy the Cat

Landscape changed from Forest to Ruin
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you transform the landscape into a ruin, you’ll see a maze-like structure in front of Jot. Traverse through the maze taking down rats as you move along. After reaching the right-most side, you’ll spot a crate of Biscuits in the top right corner of the area.

Drag the crate of biscuits to the marked area
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

You’ll need to drag the crate of biscuits to the area marked in the image above. After you do that, head back to the main area and replace the word “Ruin” with “Forest.” This will change the landscape back to the forest setting.

Move the crate of biscuits to the next location
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Changing the area back to Forest will allow you to move the crate even further. You’ll simply need to move the crate to the next patch of ground as marked in the image above. Once you do that, head over to the main area and change the setting back to “Ruin” for the last time.

Move the crate of biscuits over to Topsy
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you change the setting one last time, move the crate of biscuits to the area in front of Topsy the Cat.

Topsy will reveal a key underneath it after getting the biscuits
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you move it over, Topsy will become happy and roll over to reveal a key underneath. Grab the key up and go towards the blue door to unlock it progressing to the next area.

This is how you can get Topsy its biscuits in Plucky Squire chapter 2. If you’re interested in more puzzle solutions, check out how to solve the stacked books puzzle, or read our review for the game.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun is a Software Engineer who harbors love for all things gaming and tech. His journey into the realm of gaming began with a PlayStation 1 and he currently likes to play on his PC. He has over 6 years of experience in the game journalism industry and has previously worked as a managing editor for eXputer. He loves to work on both popular and indie titles that intrigue him. You'll catch him either browsing Reddit, try-harding at a game or cooking in spare time.
twitter facebook