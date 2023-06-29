Pokemon 2023 NAIC: Dates, Times, and How To Watch
The Pokemon 2023 NAIC is taking place this weekend, and here is when and where you can watch the competition.
The North American International Championship is back this weekend with more riveting Pokemon TCG, VGC, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite action. Pokemon enthusiasts can watch the competition in person in Columbus, Ohio, or from the comfort of their homes via Twitch and YouTube.
The 2023 NAIC is the final international event in the 2023 Championship Series, meaning it’s the last opportunity for trainers to prove themselves as national contenders this year. And for those wanting to spectate the tournament, here is everything we know about the 2023 NAIC.
When is Pokemon NAIC 2023?
The 2023 Pokemon North American International Championship is set to take place from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2. The event will kick off at 6 AM PDT/ 9 AM EST on Friday and end at 11: 30 AM PDT/ 2:30 PM EST on Sunday.
Where to Watch Pokemon NAIC 2023
If you aren’t making the trek to Colombus, Ohio, the 2023 NAIC can be watched on the official Pokemon Twitch channels. Each game will be broadcast on its respective channel until the finals on Sunday. The Finals for each title will be streamed on the official Pokemon Twitch channel.
Here is where each game will be streamed:
- Pokemon Trading Card Game
- Pokemon Video Game Championship
- Pokemon Go
- Pokemon UNITE
- Pokemon Finals (SUNDAY)
Pokemon 2023 NAIC Schedule
Below is the schedule for the Pokemon 2023 NAIC separated by title.
Pokemon TCG
Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT
- Day 1 Swiss Rounds
Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT
- Day 2 Swiss Rounds
- Top 8 and Top 4
Sunday, July 2: 8 AM – 11:30 AM PDT
- Finals
Pokemon VGC
Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT
- Day 1 Swiss Rounds
Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT
- Day 2 Swiss Rounds
- Top 8 and Top 4
Sunday, July 2: 11:30 AM – 2 PM PDT
- Finals
Pokemon Go
Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT
- Group Stage
Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT
- Bracket Stage until Top 3
Sunday, July 2: 6 AM – 8 AM PDT
- Finals
Pokemon UNITE
Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 12 PM PDT
- Winners’ Round 1 and 2
- Losers’ Round 1
Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 11 AM PDT
- Losers’ Quarterfinals to Grand Finals
And that’s everything there is to know about watching the Pokemon 2023 North American International Championship!