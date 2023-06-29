Pokemon 2023 NAIC: Dates, Times, and How To Watch

The North American International Championship is back this weekend with more riveting Pokemon TCG, VGC, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite action. Pokemon enthusiasts can watch the competition in person in Columbus, Ohio, or from the comfort of their homes via Twitch and YouTube.

The 2023 NAIC is the final international event in the 2023 Championship Series, meaning it’s the last opportunity for trainers to prove themselves as national contenders this year. And for those wanting to spectate the tournament, here is everything we know about the 2023 NAIC.

When is Pokemon NAIC 2023?

The 2023 Pokemon North American International Championship is set to take place from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2. The event will kick off at 6 AM PDT/ 9 AM EST on Friday and end at 11: 30 AM PDT/ 2:30 PM EST on Sunday.

Where to Watch Pokemon NAIC 2023

If you aren’t making the trek to Colombus, Ohio, the 2023 NAIC can be watched on the official Pokemon Twitch channels. Each game will be broadcast on its respective channel until the finals on Sunday. The Finals for each title will be streamed on the official Pokemon Twitch channel.

Here is where each game will be streamed:

Pokemon 2023 NAIC Schedule

Below is the schedule for the Pokemon 2023 NAIC separated by title.

Pokemon TCG

Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT

Day 1 Swiss Rounds

Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT

Day 2 Swiss Rounds

Top 8 and Top 4

Sunday, July 2: 8 AM – 11:30 AM PDT

Finals

Pokemon VGC

Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT

Day 1 Swiss Rounds

Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT

Day 2 Swiss Rounds

Top 8 and Top 4

Sunday, July 2: 11:30 AM – 2 PM PDT

Finals

Pokemon Go

Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT

Group Stage

Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 5 PM PDT

Bracket Stage until Top 3

Sunday, July 2: 6 AM – 8 AM PDT

Finals

Pokemon UNITE

Friday, June 30: 6 AM – 12 PM PDT

Winners’ Round 1 and 2

Losers’ Round 1

Saturday, July 1: 6 AM – 11 AM PDT

Losers’ Quarterfinals to Grand Finals

And that’s everything there is to know about watching the Pokemon 2023 North American International Championship!