Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular Guide – Dates, Bonuses, & Raid Battles

Niantic has revealed the details regarding the Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular event, which will give you a chance to catch many Psychic-type Pokemon, along with the first chance to encounter a Shiny Solosis in the game. There are also some Legendary Pokemon that will appear throughout the event, giving you the chance to overpower them in Raid Battles.

Pokemon Go has held different Psychic Spectacular events in the past. These give players a chance to catch Shiny Psychic-type Pokemon, which you could later transfer into Pokemon Home and use in other games, should you want a sparkling team to take into battle against the Elite Four.

When Is The 2023 Psychic Spectacular Event In Pokemon Go?

The 2023 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokemon Go will run from September 20 at 10:00 AM local time and conclude on September 24 at 8:00 PM local time. This means you’ll have several days to acquire all of the rewards.

Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular Raids

The 2023 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokemon Go isn’t just restricted to Psychic-type Pokemon, as several non-Psychic Legendary Pokemon will appear during the event. It bears mentioning that all Pokemon in the Raids have a higher-than-normal chance of being Shiny, except for the Unown. The Raids that will happen in the Psychic Spectacular event are:

Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir Five-Star Raids: Genesect (Burn Drive) September 16-23. Raikou, Entei, and Suicine (September 23-October 6).

Genesect (Burn Drive) September 16-23. Raikou, Entei, and Suicine (September 23-October 6). Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mine, Hisuian Braviary

Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mine, Hisuian Braviary One-Star Raids: Unown P, Unown S, Unown I, Espurr

Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular Field Research

Those who complete the Field Research Tasks during the Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular event can encounter the following Pokemon:

Kadabra

Metang

Additionally, the following Pokemon have a higher-than-normal chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokemon during the 2023 Psychic Spectacular event:

Galarian Slowpoke

Inkay

Solosis

Wobbuffet

If you complete Field Research tasks during the Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular event, you can also earn Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Medicham

Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular Timed Research Tasks

The Timed Research that will take place during the Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular event involves Curveball Throws, and it will be available at no cost throughout the event. If you complete the research tasks, you can encounter a Solosis, which has a chance of being Shiny.

Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular Wild Encounters

The 2023 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokemon Go will give you many chances to catch Psychic-type Pokemon. These include:

Gothita

The following Pokemon will appear in the 2023 Psychic Spectacular with a higher-than-normal chance of appearing as a Shiny:

Abra

Bronzor

Drowzee

Elygem

Exeggcute

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke

Girafarig

Meditite

Ralts

Slowpoke

Solosis (First Time Appearing As A Shiny In Pokemon Go)

(First Time Appearing As A Shiny In Pokemon Go) Spoink

Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular 7km Eggs

Those looking to hatch some Pokemon Eggs in the 2023 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokemon Go can breed these Pokemon, all of which have a higher-than-normal chance of appearing as a Shiny:

Chingling

Smoochum

Solosis

Wynaut

Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges & Event Bonuses

The Collection Challenges that will happen during the Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular event will earn Mega Energy for specific Psychich-type Pokemon, Stardust, and XP.

The Event Bonuses that will happen during the Pokemon Go 2023 Psychic Spectacular event will grant additional XP for catching Pokemon with Curveball Throws.