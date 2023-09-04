Pokemon Go September 2023 Grubbin Community Day – Dates, Bonuses, & Exclusive Move

A Gen VII Pokemon is getting its day in the limelight in Pokemon Go, as Grubbin will be the focus of a Community Day event in September 2023. Not only will you have a chance to catch a Shiny Grubbin, but you’ll also be able to earn lots of rewards, as well as unlock special moves for Grubbin’s two evolved forms: Charjabu and Vikavolt.

Grubbin starts out as a lowly Bug-type Pokemon, but it becomes a force to be reckoned with when it evolves, as it gains the Electric-type as well. If you’re lucky enough to capture a Shiny Grubbin, it will have a red face, and it will gain a swanky grey and lime green color scheme if you can evolve it into a Shiny Vikavolt.

When Is Grubbin Community Day In Pokemon Go?

Grubbin Community Day in Pokemon Go is slated for September 23, 2023. Following the trend of previous Community Days, Grubbin Community Day will last three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Grubbin Community Day Bonuses

There is an increased chance of catching Shiny Grubbin during the Community Day event, but players can earn even more bonuses by participating. The extra bonuses you can earn are:

3x XP for catching Pokemon

2x Candy for catching Pokemon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive a Candy XL from catching Pokemon

Lure Modules used during the event will last for three hours

Incense used during the event (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will last for three hours

One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of 2 that day.

Trades use 50% less Stardust

Pokemon Go Grubbin Community Day Exclusive Moves

Grubbin has two evolutions: Charjabug and Vikavolt. If you evolve a Grubbin or Charjabug during this event or up to five hours later, they can learn an exclusive move.

Charjabug takes 100 Grubbin Candy to evolve. If you evolve it during the parameters of the Community Day event, it can learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Vikabolt takes 100 Grubbin Candy and must be near a Magnetic Field to evolve, which can be created by using a Magnetic Lure near a Pokestop. If you evolve it during the parameters of the Community Day event, it can learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch.