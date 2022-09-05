The Psychic Spectacular 2022 event has returned to Pokémon Go. This year’s event focuses on multiple Psychic-type Pokémon having increased spawns, the debut of Mega Alakazam, and the arrival of Elygem’s shiny version in the wild. While you’re out collecting these Psychic-type Pokémon, there are multiple Timed Research tasks you can complete during the event to earn several rewards. This guide covers all Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to complete the Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research

The Psychic Spectacular 2022 event begins on September 6 at 10 AM in your respective time zone. It will be available to all players, and each reward will provide an Elgyem. Each task is about landing the correct curveball throw, which can be risky for some players who might struggle with this mechanic.

These are all Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research tasks and the rewards you receive for completing them.

Make five Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 10 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 15 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 20 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 25 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 30 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 35 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 42 Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and an Elgyem encounter

This will be a good opportunity for those who have been waiting to get their hands on an Elgyem, or the evolved form, Beheeyem. This is also the same event where you can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon, and these encounters are a good chance for you to earn it, although the odds are not in your favor.