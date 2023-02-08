All Mega Gardevoir weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Gardevoir can appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon Go, and you’ll want an opportunity to try taking down this challenging Pokémon. It’s an even stronger form than the standard Gardevoir, and beating it in a battle requires you to use a powerful team alongside a handful of friends. Here’s what you need to know about all Mega Gardevoir weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Mega Gardevoir in Pokémon Go

All Mega Gardevoir weaknesses

Mega Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type moves. You want to avoid any Dragon-type Pokémon during this encounter, making Ghost and Poison-types your best options for this battle.

The best Pokémon counters to Mega Gardevoir

The best Pokémon to use against Mega Gardevoir will be Chandelure, Metagross, and Gengar.

Chandelure is a strong Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. Although it might not be the best Pokémon to use against other players, it’s a suitable choice to take into raids. It’s a reasonable Pokémon to use against Mega Gardevoir and a relatively safe choice. The best moves to teach Chandelure is the fast move Incinerate and the charged attacks Shadow Ball and Overheat.

Next, we have Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. Metagross is an outstanding option because of the high defense power of this Pokémon, and it’s capable of dealing out a good amount of damage using Steel-type moves during the encounter. The best moves for Metagross to use in this raid is the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged attacks Meteor Mash and Earthquake.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Gengar. This Pokémon can sometimes feel like a risky choice because it has far more attack power than defense, but nearly all of its attacks are super effective against Mega Gardevoir, and it will be able to punch through this Pokémon’s heavy defenses. The best moves to give Gengar is the fast move Lick and the charged attacks Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Mega Gardevoir. Here are some other options you can choose to add to your team.

Excadrill

Genesect

Giratina

Lucario

Lunala

Mismagius

Nihilego

Trevenant

After you defeat Mega Gardevoir, a standard Gardevoir will appear for you to catch. There is a chance this Pokémon can be a shiny version.