Pokémon Go: A Mystic Hero Special Research Tasks & Rewards

There are multiple quests for you to complete and work through in Pokémon Go. These appear for a limited time and offer a wide range of rewards for you to acquire while playing the game. One particular research task, A Mystic Hero Special Research, has you working alongside Blanche.

Blanche will require your assistance with a handful of tasks, and if you complete these tasks, you’ll earn a new Lapras encounter with a unique appearance item. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go

This Special Research will be available to all players. Should you acquire this research, you’ll be able to complete it at any time. Like other Special Research quests, this one is available until you complete it, so long as you get it while it appears during the event. A Mystic Hero will appear from April 13, 2023, at 10 AM to April 17, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time zone.

Are you ready to be a hero?



Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution.https://t.co/j1wXMhjpKQ pic.twitter.com/zd4bT5u8Vt — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 5, 2023

These are all the tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for working through A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Pokémon Balls

Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Make five Nice Throws – Seven Pinap berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP and an Eevee encounter

Task 2

Evolve five Pokémon – 50 Eevee candy

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 25 Pokémon – Shelmet encounter

Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Karrablast encounter

Task 3

Make three Excellent Throws – 5,000 Stardust

Earn five andy walking with your buddy Pokémon – 10 Razz Berries

Evolve 10 Pokémon – An Inkay encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Lapras with a Blanche Accessory encounter

Task 4

Claim Reward – Sinnoh Stone

Claim Reward – Unova Stone

Claim Reward – 15 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP and Glacial Lure Module