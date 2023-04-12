Pokémon Go: A Mystic Hero Special Research Tasks & Rewards
Blanche needs your help with a quest in Pokémon Go.
There are multiple quests for you to complete and work through in Pokémon Go. These appear for a limited time and offer a wide range of rewards for you to acquire while playing the game. One particular research task, A Mystic Hero Special Research, has you working alongside Blanche.
Blanche will require your assistance with a handful of tasks, and if you complete these tasks, you’ll earn a new Lapras encounter with a unique appearance item. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go.
How to complete A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go
This Special Research will be available to all players. Should you acquire this research, you’ll be able to complete it at any time. Like other Special Research quests, this one is available until you complete it, so long as you get it while it appears during the event. A Mystic Hero will appear from April 13, 2023, at 10 AM to April 17, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time zone.
These are all the tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for working through A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go.
Task 1
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Pokémon Balls
- Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust
- Make five Nice Throws – Seven Pinap berries
Rewards: 1,500 XP and an Eevee encounter
Task 2
- Evolve five Pokémon – 50 Eevee candy
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 25 Pokémon – Shelmet encounter
Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Karrablast encounter
Task 3
- Make three Excellent Throws – 5,000 Stardust
- Earn five andy walking with your buddy Pokémon – 10 Razz Berries
- Evolve 10 Pokémon – An Inkay encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Lapras with a Blanche Accessory encounter
Task 4
- Claim Reward – Sinnoh Stone
- Claim Reward – Unova Stone
- Claim Reward – 15 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 2,500 XP and Glacial Lure Module