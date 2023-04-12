Pokémon Go: Mystic Hero Timed Research Tasks & Rewards
You’ll need to act fast to complete this Blanche-themed Timed Research in Pokémon Go.
The Timed Research quests you receive in Pokémon Go are crucial, so make sure you complete them before everything else in the mobile game. These are only available for a limited time, and you can miss out on these rewards if you don’t optimize your time.
For the A Mystic Hero event, a Timed Research quest will appear alongside the Special Research that you can complete. Both will appear for all players, but the Special Research will stick around after the event has wrapped up. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete A Mystic Hero Timed Research in Pokémon Go.
How to complete A Mystic Hero Timed Research in Pokémon Go
A Mystic Hero is even during the Rising Heroes season and will be available from April 13, 2023, at 10 AM to April 17, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time. This Timed Research will appear in your Today Menu, and you’ll have a chance to work through these steps throughout the course of the event. However, if you do not complete them before this event ends, this quest will disappear, along with any potential rewards.
These are all the tasks you need to complete in A Mystic Hero Timed Research and the rewards you’ll receive in Pokémon Go.
Task 1
- Catch five Pokémon – Five Poké Balls
- Transfer three Pokémon – Five Nanab berries
- Evolve a Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and two Rare Candies
Task 2
- Catch 10 Pokémon – Five Poké Balls
- Transfer five Pokémon – Five Razz berries
- Evolve three Pokémon – 3,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and two Rare Candies
Task 3
- Evolve a Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Evolve two Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls
- Evolve three Pokémon – 15 Great Balls
- Evolve four Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Evolve five Pokémon – three Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Magnetic Lure Module