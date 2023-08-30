Pokemon Go Adventures Abound: All Battle League Move Changes

A healthy round of updates are coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound Battle League, and we have every move change coming.

There’s a new round of multiple move changes coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound. Niantic announced these a few days before they go live for everyone, and we can expect the season to start immediately on September 1, 2023.

It looks like Niantic has been picking up the PvP interest for players, as there are a handful of notable changes, such as a Spark Rework, Astonish Buff, and several new moves that Pokemon can learn in the mobile game. This guide covers every Battle League move change coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound.

Every Move Change in Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound

We have several move changes launching at the start of Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound. These changes will take effect on September 1, 2023, and remain in the game until a future update arrives. The most significant changes are a notable buff to Astonish, a rework for Spark, and a buff for Aerial Ace.

Move NameMove Changes
Aerial AceEnergy generation decreased
AstonishEnergy generation increased
BoomburstEnergy Cost Decreased
DigDecrease from 100 Power to 80 Power
Energy cost decreased
EarthquakeDecrease from 120 Power to 110 Power
PoltergeistIncrease from 140 Power to 150 Power
PsychicDecrease from 90 Power to 85 Power
Sky AttackEnergy cost increased
SparkIncrease to 6 Power
Energy generation decreased
X-ScissorIncrease from 45 Power to 65 Power
Energy cost increased

All New Attacks in Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound

Three new Charged Attacks are coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound: Scorching Sands, Triple Axel, and Trailblaze. Only a handful of Pokemon will be able to learn these moves following the start of the season, but we can expect more can learn it in the future.

New Move NameAll Stats
Scorching Sands Trainer Battle: 80 Power and chance to lower the opposing Pokemon’s attack by one rank
Gyms & Raids: 95 Power
TrailblazeTrainer Battle: 65 Power and increases user’s attack by one rank
Gyms & Raids: 65 Power
Triple AxelTrainer Battle: 60 Power and increases user’s attack by one rank
Gyms & Raids: 60 Power

All Attack Availability Updates in Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound

Multiple Pokemon are unlocking several new moves, primarily the three new ones that are released for Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound. In addition, several Pokemon will now know Volt Switch, Mud Shot, Breaking Swipe, Water Shuriken, Blaze Kick, Razor Shell, and Magical Leaf.

MovesAll Pokemon Moveset Updates
Blaze KickHitmonlee, Mienshao, Incineroar, Riolu, and Lucario
Breaking SwipeOnix, Steelix, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Sceptile, Heliolisk, and Regidrago
Magical LeafMr. Mime, Chikorita, Bayleff, Meganium, Bellossom, Roselia, Roserade, Mismagius, Shaymin, Rowlet, Dratrix, Decidueye, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Lilligant, and Meowstic
Mud ShotSwalot, Greedent, Croagunk, and Toxicroak
Razor ShellGolisopod, Krabby, Kingler, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Shellder, Cloyster, and Barbaracle
Scorching SandsSandslash, Ninetales, Arcanine, Rapidash, Entei, Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Claydol, Hippowdon, Magmar, Magmortar, Diggersby, Excadrill, Sandygast, and Palossand
TrailblazeTauros, Sudowoodo, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Rockruff, Lycanroc, Fomantis, Lurantis, Skwovet, Stunky, Skuntank, Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Girafarig, Phanpy, and Donphan
Triple AxelGalarian Mr. Mime, Sneasel, Weavile, Hitmontop, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Lopunny, Mr. Rime, Steenee, and Tsareena
Volt SwitchMagnemite, Magneton, Magnezone, and Regieleki
Water ShurikenAccelgor

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

