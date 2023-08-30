Pokemon Go Adventures Abound: All Battle League Move Changes

There’s a new round of multiple move changes coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound. Niantic announced these a few days before they go live for everyone, and we can expect the season to start immediately on September 1, 2023.

It looks like Niantic has been picking up the PvP interest for players, as there are a handful of notable changes, such as a Spark Rework, Astonish Buff, and several new moves that Pokemon can learn in the mobile game. This guide covers every Battle League move change coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound.

Every Move Change in Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound

Image Via Niantic

We have several move changes launching at the start of Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound. These changes will take effect on September 1, 2023, and remain in the game until a future update arrives. The most significant changes are a notable buff to Astonish, a rework for Spark, and a buff for Aerial Ace.

Move Name Move Changes Aerial Ace Energy generation decreased Astonish Energy generation increased Boomburst Energy Cost Decreased Dig Decrease from 100 Power to 80 Power

Energy cost decreased Earthquake Decrease from 120 Power to 110 Power Poltergeist Increase from 140 Power to 150 Power Psychic Decrease from 90 Power to 85 Power Sky Attack Energy cost increased Spark Increase to 6 Power

Energy generation decreased X-Scissor Increase from 45 Power to 65 Power

Energy cost increased

All New Attacks in Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound

Three new Charged Attacks are coming to Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound: Scorching Sands, Triple Axel, and Trailblaze. Only a handful of Pokemon will be able to learn these moves following the start of the season, but we can expect more can learn it in the future.

New Move Name All Stats Scorching Sands Trainer Battle: 80 Power and chance to lower the opposing Pokemon’s attack by one rank

Gyms & Raids: 95 Power Trailblaze Trainer Battle: 65 Power and increases user’s attack by one rank

Gyms & Raids: 65 Power Triple Axel Trainer Battle: 60 Power and increases user’s attack by one rank

Gyms & Raids: 60 Power

Multiple Pokemon are unlocking several new moves, primarily the three new ones that are released for Pokemon Go’s Season of Adventures Abound. In addition, several Pokemon will now know Volt Switch, Mud Shot, Breaking Swipe, Water Shuriken, Blaze Kick, Razor Shell, and Magical Leaf.