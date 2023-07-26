Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near And Far Special Research Tasks & Rewards
Adventure Week 2023 has arrived at the mobile game, Pokemon Go. It’s a limited-time event that features a handful of fossil and ancient Pokemon that will be spawning throughout it for players to catch and add to their collection. Alongside this event is the arrival of a Special Research ticket called Adventures Near And Far.
The Adventures Near And Far Special Research ticket is an optional purchase players can choose to grab if they want to acquire additional rewards during the event. This is a paid ticket and is not required to participate in the event. Here’s what you need to know about all tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for completing the Adventures Near And Far Special Research in Pokemon Go.
How to Complete All Adventures Near And Far Special Research Tasks in Pokemon Go
This Special Research in Pokemon Go will be unique as there will be branching paths to select upon completing the initial task. The two paths will have different Pokemon encounters and rewards, but they should be relatively the same, so you can avoid feeling like you missed out on something when purchasing this ticket. This is for Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week 2023 event, which also debuts Mega Tyranitar.
There are two choices for the Adventures Near And Far Special Research: Sightseeing Adventure or the Studious Adventure. We’ll make sure to break out the various differences and changes between these two branching paths in Pokemon Go.
Should You Pick Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventure in Pokemon Go?
The choice is ultimately up to you. For those who go down the Studious Adventure, it looks like Nosepass and 300 Xp will be some of the rewards you’ll receive. The tasks are focused on playing the game, such as exchanging gifts with friends, walking, catching unique Species of Pokemon, and completing Field Research Tasks. The Sightseeing Adventure will likely have a good amount of more walking, and likely egg hatches.
These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive throughout the Adventures Near And Far in Pokemon Go.
Task 1
- Catch 3 Pokemon – Roggenrola encounter
All Rewards: 500 Stardust and a Drilbur encounter
After completing this task, you’ll have the option to pick the Sightseeing Adventure or the Studious Adventure branching paths.
All Sightseeing Adventure Tasks & Rewards
Task 2
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
All Rewards: TBA
Task 3
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
All Rewards: TBA
Task 4
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
All Rewards: TBA
All Studious Adventure Tasks & Rewards
Task 2
- Send Three Gifts to Friends – Geodude Encounter
- Walk 1km – 1,500 Stardust
- Catch 4 Different Species of Pokemon – Amaura Encounter
All Rewards: 300 XP and a Nosepass Encounter
Task 3
- Transfer Seven Pokemon – Dwebble Encounter
- Walk 2km – 2,500 Stardust
- Complete Three Field Research Tasks – Tyrunt Encounter
All Rewards: 4,000 XP and a Diglett Encounter
Task 4
- Catch Seven Different Species of Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura Encounter
- Walk 3km – Pokemon Encounter
- Complete Five Field Research Tasks – Pokemon Encounter
All Rewards: 5,000 Stardust and a Pokemon Encounter