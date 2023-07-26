Pokemon Go: All Mega Tyranitar Weaknesses & Best Pokemon Counters

Mega Tyranitar has arrived in Pokemon Go as a powerful Mega Raid boss. As is the case with all Mega Evolved Pokemon, you can’t catch Mega Tyranitar outright, as you need to defeat wild versions of the Pokemon and collect its energy to give one of your own Tyranitar the ability to unleash its inner strength.

Like all Mega Evolution Pokemon, Mega Tyranitar is an absolute beast in battle, and you’ll need to be fully prepared before taking it on. You need to know its strengths and weaknesses and come in with a team that can bring it down as quickly and efficiently as possible.

How To Beat Mega Tyranitar In Pokemon Go

Mega Tyranitar will appear in Mega Raid battles in Pokemon Go from July 25 to August 4, 2023. These are the critical details you need to know about this Pokemon:

Mega Tyranitar’s Types In Pokemon Go – Rock-type and Dark-type.

Rock-type and Dark-type. What Mega Tyranitar Is X4 Weak To In Pokemon Go – Fighting-type moves.

Fighting-type moves. What Mega Tyranitar Is X2 Weak To In Pokemon Go – Water-type, Grass-type, Ground-type, Bug-type, Steel-type, and Fairy-type moves.

Water-type, Grass-type, Ground-type, Bug-type, Steel-type, and Fairy-type moves. Mega Tyranitar’s Resistances In Pokemon Go – Normal-type, Flying-type, Poison-type, Ghost-type, Fire-type, and Dark-type moves.

Normal-type, Flying-type, Poison-type, Ghost-type, Fire-type, and Dark-type moves. Mega Tyranitar Immunities To In Pokemon Go – Psychic-type moves.

Psychic-type moves. Mega Tyranitar’s Initial CP Range – 2,103 – 2,191

2,103 – 2,191 Mega Tyranitar’s Initial CP Range with Weather Boost – 2,629 – 2,739

– 2,629 – 2,739 Mega Tyranitar’s Fast Attacks – Bite (Dark), Iron Tail (Steel), and Smack Down (Rock)

Bite (Dark), Iron Tail (Steel), and Smack Down (Rock) Mega Tyranitar’s Charged Attacks – Brutal Swing (Dark), Crunch (Dark), Fire Blast (Fire), and Stone Edge (Rock)

The Best Pokemon To Counter Mega Tyranitar In Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Some of the best Pokemon to use against Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Go include Machamp, Mega Blaziken, Conkeldurr, and Terrakion. This is because these are all Fighting-type Pokemon, meaning they resist Dark-type and Rock-type moves, giving them a significant advantage over Mega Tyranitar. The same is also true of Keldeo, as its Water/Fighting-type mix gives it the same resistance.

Machamp and Conkeldurr are easy-to-acquire pure Fighting-type Pokemon, which can deal a tremendous amount of damage Mega Tyranitar with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Terrakion might be trickier to acquire, but it can deal a lot of damage using Double Kick and Sacred Sword. Keldeo is in a similar spot, with Low Kick and Sacred Sword being its main damage dealers.

You have six slots in your party and you may not have access to all of the Pokemon listed above, so here are some examples of other Pokemon you can use against Mega Tyranitar:

Blaziken

Breloom

Cobalion

Lucario

Pheromosa

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Sirfetch’d

Virizion

With these tips and tactics in mind, you should be able to defeat the mighty Mega Tyranitar in the Mega Raids and claim its Mega Energy for yourself. Mega Tyranitar’s typing gives it some significant weaknesses, and if you and your allies come in with the right team composition, you should be able to defeat it quickly.