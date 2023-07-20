Pokemon Go – All From A to Zygarde Special Research Tasks & Rewards
Zygarde has arrived to Pokemon Go, and you can find it by completing all tasks and rewards from the From A to Zygarde Special Research.
The Pokemon Go Blazing Trails event is out, and for a limited time, the From A to Zygarde Special Research series of tasks are available in the mobile game. Those who grab this Special Research have the opportunity to acquire multiple unique rewards, such as an encounter with Zygarde.
The event, and the Special Research, revolve around a feature added to the game: Routes. A Route is available to each player regardless of their local area, and they have the chance to follow them, earning several rewards. This guide covers every task and reward you can get from completing the From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon Go.
Every Task & Reward in From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon Go
The From A to Zygarde Special Research kicks off during Pokemon Go’s Blazing Trails event, and is available to everyone. There are six tasks to complete, with various rewards for each one. Again, make sure to check out Pokemon Go’s blog breaking down the feature, and how you can make a Route for yourself and other Pokemon Go community members in your area.
These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon Go.
Task 1
- Walk 1 km – Five Pinap berries
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Five Potions
- Use Five berries to help catch Pokemon – Five Poke Balls
All Rewards: 500 Stardust
Task 2
- Make Five Great Throws – 10 Razz Berries
- Power Up Pokemon Five Times – 10 Nanab Berries
- Hatch an Egg – 10 Poke Balls
All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust
Task 3
- Claim Reward – 10 Great Balls
- Claim Reward – 10 Super Potions
- Claim Reward – 100 Stardust
All Rewards: Zygarde Encounter & a Zygarde Cube
Task 4
- Follow Three Routes – One Incense
- Catch 20 Pokemon while Following Routes – Three Revives
- Find a Zygarde Cell – Five Ultra Balls
All Rewards: 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
Task 5
- Use an Incense while Following a Route – 15 Great Balls
- Earn three candies while walking with your buddy – 1,500 Stardust
- Follow Five Routes – 10 Ultra Balls
All Rewards: 2,000 XP
Task 6
- Claim Reward – A Star Piece
- Claim Reward – 2,000 XP
- Claim Reward – A Golden Razz Berry
All Rewards: 2,500 XP, and 2,500 Star Dust