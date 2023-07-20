Pokemon Go – All From A to Zygarde Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The Pokemon Go Blazing Trails event is out, and for a limited time, the From A to Zygarde Special Research series of tasks are available in the mobile game. Those who grab this Special Research have the opportunity to acquire multiple unique rewards, such as an encounter with Zygarde.

The event, and the Special Research, revolve around a feature added to the game: Routes. A Route is available to each player regardless of their local area, and they have the chance to follow them, earning several rewards. This guide covers every task and reward you can get from completing the From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon Go.

Every Task & Reward in From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

The From A to Zygarde Special Research kicks off during Pokemon Go’s Blazing Trails event, and is available to everyone. There are six tasks to complete, with various rewards for each one. Again, make sure to check out Pokemon Go’s blog breaking down the feature, and how you can make a Route for yourself and other Pokemon Go community members in your area.

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon Go.

Task 1

Walk 1 km – Five Pinap berries

Five Pinap berries Catch 10 Pokemon – Five Potions

– Five Potions Use Five berries to help catch Pokemon – Five Poke Balls

All Rewards: 500 Stardust

Task 2

Make Five Great Throws – 10 Razz Berries

10 Razz Berries Power Up Pokemon Five Times – 10 Nanab Berries

10 Nanab Berries Hatch an Egg – 10 Poke Balls

All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust

Task 3

Claim Reward – 10 Great Balls

10 Great Balls Claim Reward – 10 Super Potions

– 10 Super Potions Claim Reward – 100 Stardust

All Rewards: Zygarde Encounter & a Zygarde Cube

Task 4

Follow Three Routes – One Incense

One Incense Catch 20 Pokemon while Following Routes – Three Revives

– Three Revives Find a Zygarde Cell – Five Ultra Balls

All Rewards: 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

Task 5

Use an Incense while Following a Route – 15 Great Balls

– 15 Great Balls Earn three candies while walking with your buddy – 1,500 Stardust

– 1,500 Stardust Follow Five Routes – 10 Ultra Balls

All Rewards: 2,000 XP

Task 6

Claim Reward – A Star Piece

– A Star Piece Claim Reward – 2,000 XP

2,000 XP Claim Reward – A Golden Razz Berry

All Rewards: 2,500 XP, and 2,500 Star Dust