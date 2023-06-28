Pokemon Go: All Mega Sableye Weaknesses & Best Pokemon Counters

Mega Sableye has arrived in Pokemon Go, and for a limited time, it will appear in Mega Raids. It’s making its first appearance during Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames event, but Mega Sableye will continue to appear in future Mega Raids. Before undertaking this challenge, it’s important to note every weakness of Mega Sableye.

Making sure you can cover any of Mega Sableye’s weaknesses before entering a fight is essential, and you want to bring the strongest Pokemon with you. This guide covers all Mega Sableye’s weaknesses and the best Pokemon counters you can use in Pokemon Go.

How To Beat Mega Sableye in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Mega Sableye is a Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, similar to its standard version. This will only be weak against Fairy-type moves in Pokemon Go and resistant against Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. Because it’s only weak against Fairy-type moves, it limits the overall choices available when fighting it.

I’ve found that when fighting against Mega Sableye, it’s important to prepare for the many attacks it can use against your Pokemon. The fast moves you need to look out for will be Feint Attack and Shadow Claw, and its charged moves will be Foul Play, Power Gem, and Shadow Sneak. Fairy-type Pokemon are only weak against Poison and Steel-type in Pokemon Go.

Thankfully Mega Sableye cannot use any of those attacks in Pokemon Go. Hopefully, Mega Sableye uses Feint Attack and Foul Play, two Dark-type moves which Fairy-type Pokemon can resist. It should make taking down this Pokemon much easier in these Mega Raids.

The Best Pokemon To Counter Mega Sableye in Pokemon Go

Some of the best Pokemon you can use against Mega Sableye in Pokemon Go will be Hero Zacian, Togekiss, and Tapu Bulu.

Hero Zacian is purely a Fairy-type Pokemon, making it a perfect choice against Mega Sableye. It is only weak against Steel and Poison-type moves, which Mega Sableye won’t be able to use in Pokemon Go. However, the best attacks that Hero Zacian can use in a Mega Raid battle will be the fast move Snarl and the charge attacks Play Rough and Wild Charge. Although Snarl is a Dark-type move, Mega Sableye takes normal damage from it being a Ghost-type.

Next, we have Togekiss, the go-to Fairy-type Pokemon for everyone to use in Pokemon Go. The downside to using Togekiss is that it’s a Flying-type, and it will be weak against Rock-type moves, namely Mega Sableye’s Power Gem attack. Because of this weakness, we recommend using it later in the fight, after Mega Sableye has used a Charged Attack. The best attacks to give Togekiss to use against Mega Sableye is the fast move Charm and the charged attacks Aura Sphere and Dazzling Gleam.

The final Pokemon I will recommend is Tapu Bulu, the legendary Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon. Tapu Bulu is a strong legendary Pokemon, not weak to any of Mega Sableye’s attacks, making it an ideal choice for Pokemon Go. The best attacks to teach it will be the fast move Bullet Seed and the charged attacks Grass Knot and Dazzling Gleam, with Dazzling Gleam being the best choice, given it’s a Fairy-type move.

You must create a full team of six Pokemon against Mega Sableye. I recommend you use these other choices to fill out the rest of your team.

Gardevoir

Gholdengo

Granbull

Mega Altaria

Mega Gardevoir

Primarina

Slurpuff

Sylveon

Xerneas

Xurkitree

After defeating Mega Sableye in Pokemon Go, a standard Sableye encounter will appear at the end. There’s a chance this Pokemon can be a shiny version.