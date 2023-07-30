Pokemon Go: All Slippery Swirls Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The July 2023 Community Day event in Pokemon Go brings tadpoles and toads to the forefront, as Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, and Politoed will all be featured. Those who complete the Slippery Swirls Research Tasks will be granted special rewards, so long as you’re willing to pay for the privilege of taking them on.

The Pokemon Go Comunity Day event for July 2023 will give you an increased chance of encountering wild Poliwag in the wild. It’s also possible to teach certain Pokemon special moves during the event, as evolving a Poliwhirl into a Poliwrath can give it Counter and evolving Poliwhirl into Politoed can give it Ice Beam. There will also be Four-star Raid Battles with Poliwhirl, just in case you want to nab one for the evolution event.

Every Task & Reward For The Slippery Swirls Special Research in Pokémon Go

Pokemon Go’s Slippery Swirls Research Tasks cost money to attempt, as the tickets cost $1 USD (or equivalent in your local currency) before you can try them. Once you purchase your ticket, you can try the Slippery Swirls Research Tasks when they go live on July 30, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM. This means you’ll only have a small window of time to finish the tasks, so make sure you’re available if you plan on spending cash.

If you’re looking for some powerful Water-type Pokemon and many Poke Balls, it’s worth checking out the Slippery Swirls Research Tasks during the Pokemon Go Community Day event in July 2023. There are also many useful items up for grabs, especially if you’re dedicated to completing all the tasks once they become available.

These are all the Slippery Swirls Special Research tasks and every reward you’ll receive in Pokemon Go:

Task 1

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Poke Balls

15 Poke Balls Catch 15 Poliwag – Poliwag Encounter

– Poliwag Encounter Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Poliwag Candy

All Completed Rewards for Task 1 in Pokemon Go: 3000 Stardust, Poliwag encounter, and Incense

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

– 10 Pinap Berries Catch 15 Poliwag – Poliwag Encounter

– Poliwag Encounter Evolve 3 Poliwag – 30 Poliwag Candy

All Completed Rewards for Task 2 in Pokemon Go: 4500 XP, Poliwag encounter, and Egg Incubator.

Task 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

– 15 Great Balls Catch 15 Poliwag – Poliwag Encounter

– Poliwag Encounter Evolve 1 Poliwhirl – 50 Poliwag Candy

All Completed Rewards for Task 3 in Pokemon Go: 4500 Stardust, Poliwhirl encounter, and Rocket Radar.

Task 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

15 Ultra Balls Claim Reward! – Poliwrath encounter

Poliwrath encounter Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

All Completed Rewards for Task 4 in Pokemon Go: 5500 XP, Politoed encounter, and 3 Rare Candies.

If you manage to finish all of the Slippery Swirls Research Tasks, you’ll be loaded up with powerful tadpole and toad Pokemon. This will let you harken back to the golden days of Gen 1 and Gen 2 when these blue and green wonders could easily carry you all the way to the Champion spot.