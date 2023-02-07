Pokémon GO APK download link (v.0.261.1)

In Pokémon GO you can become the best trainer there is, even while on the go, incidentally. This mobile Augmented Reality RPG game developed by Niantic puts you in the shoes of a Pokémon trainer and turns your phone into a Pokéball. You have to go out and search for Pokémon, gyms, and other trainers in a mobile gaming experience that has managed to make gamers all over the world go outside and walk. You can play Pokémon GO on an Android and iOS device, but if you’re looking for an APK file for the latest version of the game, you’ve come to the right place.

Pokémon GO APK download link

There are many APK files for Pokémon GO floating out there, but downloading any link on the web can be a serious risk. That’s why we have prepared a tested working link for a Pokémon Go APK file, where you can also find previous versions of the game if you want to.

Pokémon GO APK file (size: 127 MB, version 0.261.1)

What are APK files?

Android Package Kit or APK for short, is a file type used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install mobile apps. This format is sometimes referred to as AAP or Android Application Package. APK files are a great way to install mobile apps on your phone or PC, without having to resort to Google Play Store and similar apps, which may have regional restrictions in place.

How to install APK files

You can install APK files on any Android device or on a PC with an Android emulator, for which we recommend using BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, launch the emulator program and select the APK installation option it provides. However, most often you’ll be able to drag and drop the APK file to the software’s home screen to begin the installation process. From there, follow the on-screen instructions of the program to complete the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, head over to your device’s download folder and find the APK file there. Tap it and select the Install option, then follow the on-screen prompts that appear on the screen until you’ve completed the installation.