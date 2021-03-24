All April 2021 Pokémon Spotlight Hour dates and times in Pokémon Go

April 2021 is the second month of Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends, introducing Therian Forme Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. Therian Forme Thundurus closed out the month of March, and Tornadus and Landorus are on deck, with Giovanni capturing Zapdos, giving players another legendary to potentially catch and add to their collection. These events will be happening throughout spring, and at the start of April, there’s a new series of Spotlight Hour Pokémon for players to catch every Tuesday.

These are the new Pokémon appearing in the Spotlight Hour events: Buneary, Mankey, Grimer, and Finneon.

The Spotlight Hour is when a single Pokémon has a ridiculously high chance to spawn, and it usually means you see somewhere from three to nine of them around you without having to visit a particular location. The Spotlight Hour event has a new Pokémon every week on Tuesday for only an hour. The event is open to everyone, but you need to have your Pokémon Go application open from 6 PM to 7 PM in your timezone.

Here are the entire Spotlight Hour dates, times, rewards, and the Pokémon available during the hour. We also have the final spotlight hour for March 2021, as the announced April spotlight times happened before it finished:

March 30: Slugma will appear more often, and you earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon during the event.

April 6: Buneary will appear more often in the wild, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

April 13: Mankey will appear more often in the wild, and you’ll have the chance to earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

April 20: Grimer will appear more often in the wild, and you’ll have the chance to earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

April 27: Finneon will appear more often in the wild, and you’ll have the chance to earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

There’s a bit more variety of Pokémon being featured during the event, and there’s no clear theme.

This is the second month of Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends. The legendary Pokémon featured throughout the month have been a welcome addition to the game, and weekly events have continued to excite the community. These Spotlight hour choices are decent choices, with Mankey and Grimer being the best ones. When Mankey evolves into Primeape, it’s a powerful Pokémon for the Great League. On the other hand, Muk is decent, but Alolan Muk is even better and widely used by many trainers in the Ultra League.

Overall, these choices are not outstanding. But they could have been worse. The Season of Legends will be an interesting month for Pokémon players who enjoy raids.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.

