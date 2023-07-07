Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s Event – Date, Encounters, & Nightcap Snorlax Debut

The next Pokemon Go event is on the way for July 2023, with the Catching Some Z’s event. This event will be a short one, and it is primarily intended as a way for players to celebrate the arrival of Pokemon Go Plus + and the eventual arrival of Pokemon Sleep set to release close to the end of the month.

Although short, the Pokemon Sleep event is set to have a few debuts, with Nightcap Snorlax making its debut, alongside Komala, a new Pokemon arriving to the mobile game. Here’s what you need to know about all the dates, Pokemon encounters, and how to catch Nightcap Snorlax during Pokemon Go’s Catching Some Zs event.

When does Pokemon Go’s Catching Some Zs Event Start & End?

It has been confirmed that the Catching Some Zs event in Pokemon Go will be happening from July 15, 2023, to July 16, 2023. That only gives players a little over a day to play through the event, but luckily it will be happening on a weekend, and that provides a small advantage to such a narrow timetable. Unfortunately, not every player may have a chance to play through the event or earn any rewards that could be available for participating in it, such as catching Nightcap Snorlax.

All Pokemon Encounters in Pokemon Go’s Catching Some Zs Event

There will be several Pokemon appearing throughout the Catching Some Zs event. There are several wild Pokemon encounters, such as Komala, that will be spawning throughout Pokemon Go. Here are all of the Pokemon you can catch in the wild during the event.

Abra

Drowzee

Jigglypuff

Komala

Mareep

Munna

Slakoth

Snorlax

Teddiursa

Wooloo

There will also be Pokemon appearing in one-star, three-star, and five-star raids for the event. Raid passes will be required to challenge these Pokemon. You should be able to take on these Pokemon by yourself, outside of the five-star raid, which sees Regieleki appearing for the first time outside of Elite Raids. These are all of the Pokemon appearing in raids during Pokemon Go’s Catching Some Zs event.

One-Star Raids Abra Drowzee Galarian Slowpoke

Three-Star Raids Delcatty Gloom Snorlax Swadloon

Five-Star Raids Regieleki



How to Catch Nightcap Snorlax in Pokemon Go’s Catching Some Zs Event

Finally, the Pokemon players have been eager to catch is Nightcap Snorlax. Unfortunately, for this Pokemon Go event, we’re not too sure how players will go about catching this Pokemon. We imagine its going to be appear during a special Timed Research, or a Special Research that appears exclusively for Catching Some Zs. Right now, Niantic has not shared these details, but we will be updating this guide to ensure we accurately share this information.