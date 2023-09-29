Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns: Dates, Bonuses, Wild Encounters, & Field Research Rewards
Pokemon Go launches the Detective Pikachu Returns event with several new rewards, wild Pokemon encounters, and much more.
The second event for Pokemon Go’s busy October 2023 update has arrived, and it’s in celebration of the upcoming Detected Pikachu game. Players will have the chance to encounter a handful of unique Pokemon during the event, and collectors can try hunting down a Pikachu wearing a detective’s hat.
The event will be limited, but it offers several rewards and benefits for anyone participating in it. This guide covers the Detective Pikachu Returns event dates, all bonuses, wild Pokemon encounters, and Field Research rewards you can get playing Pokemon Go.
All Detective Pikachu Returns Event Dates in Pokemon Go
The Detective Pikachu Returns event will happen for a short time in Pokemon Go. It’ll be happening from October 5, 2023, at 10 AM to October 9, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time zone. The notable appearances for this event include Pikachu wearing a detective hat, and Slowpoke wearing a Cowboy hat.
All Detective Pikachu Returns Bonuses in Pokemon Go
Unlike other events, there won’t be a mount of rewards for participating in the Detective Pikachu Returns event, but it doesn’t hurt to cash in what we do. The big one is all about spinning PokeStops while playing Pokemon Go. Although limited, there’s still the Collection Challenge, the Event Timed Research, and a handful of Field Research rewards you redeem during the event.
- Pikachu wearing a detective hat snapshot encounters
- Twice as much XP for Spinning PokeStops
All Detective Pikachu Returns Wild Pokemon Encounters in Pokemon Go
Alongside the standard Pokemon spawning in Pokemon Go, there are several rarer Pokemon that will be appearing during the Detective Pikachu Returns event. You can these Pokemon in the wild while you explore your local neighborhoods, and when playing with friends.
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Bellossom
- Bronzor
- Chimecho
- Cutiefly
- Ducklett
- Falinks
- Growlithe
- Lotad
- Magikarp
- Pikachu wearing a detective hat
- Slowpoke wearing a cowboy hat
- Xatu
All Detective Pikachu Returns Field Research Rewards in Pokemon Go
Finally, three Pokemon will be appearing exclusively in Field Research Tasks. You can earn these tasks by spinning PokeStops and grabbing event-themed Field Research tasks you grab from them. These are the Pokemon you can expect to receive as encounters for completing these special Field Research tasks.
- Rowlet
- Snivy
- Sudowoodo