Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns: Dates, Bonuses, Wild Encounters, & Field Research Rewards

The second event for Pokemon Go’s busy October 2023 update has arrived, and it’s in celebration of the upcoming Detected Pikachu game. Players will have the chance to encounter a handful of unique Pokemon during the event, and collectors can try hunting down a Pikachu wearing a detective’s hat.

The event will be limited, but it offers several rewards and benefits for anyone participating in it. This guide covers the Detective Pikachu Returns event dates, all bonuses, wild Pokemon encounters, and Field Research rewards you can get playing Pokemon Go.

The Detective Pikachu Returns event will happen for a short time in Pokemon Go. It’ll be happening from October 5, 2023, at 10 AM to October 9, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time zone. The notable appearances for this event include Pikachu wearing a detective hat, and Slowpoke wearing a Cowboy hat.

Celebrate the release of Detective Pikachu Returns! 🔎



For a limited time, Trainers will be able to encounter Pikachu wearing a detective hat during Pokémon GO’s Detective Pikachu Returns Event! pic.twitter.com/8zB6wM1wec — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 29, 2023

All Detective Pikachu Returns Bonuses in Pokemon Go

Unlike other events, there won’t be a mount of rewards for participating in the Detective Pikachu Returns event, but it doesn’t hurt to cash in what we do. The big one is all about spinning PokeStops while playing Pokemon Go. Although limited, there’s still the Collection Challenge, the Event Timed Research, and a handful of Field Research rewards you redeem during the event.

Pikachu wearing a detective hat snapshot encounters

Twice as much XP for Spinning PokeStops

All Detective Pikachu Returns Wild Pokemon Encounters in Pokemon Go

Alongside the standard Pokemon spawning in Pokemon Go, there are several rarer Pokemon that will be appearing during the Detective Pikachu Returns event. You can these Pokemon in the wild while you explore your local neighborhoods, and when playing with friends.

Alolan Exeggutor

Bellossom

Bronzor

Chimecho

Cutiefly

Ducklett

Falinks

Growlithe

Lotad

Magikarp

Pikachu wearing a detective hat

Slowpoke wearing a cowboy hat

Xatu

All Detective Pikachu Returns Field Research Rewards in Pokemon Go

Finally, three Pokemon will be appearing exclusively in Field Research Tasks. You can earn these tasks by spinning PokeStops and grabbing event-themed Field Research tasks you grab from them. These are the Pokemon you can expect to receive as encounters for completing these special Field Research tasks.