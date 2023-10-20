Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2023: Dates, Event Bonuses, Wild Encounters, & Raid Battles
This guide covers everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s upcoming Día de Muertos 2023 event.
Pokemon Go’s Día de Muertos event returns for 2023, giving you a handful of unique event bonuses, wild Pokemon encounters, and raid battles. There’s a lot going on in this event, and we’ve got you covered.
Although this will be a small event in Pokemon Go, there are plenty of rewards for you to earn and exclusive Pokemon encounters. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Día de Muertos 2023 event.
All Dates & Times For Día de Muertos 2023 in Pokemon Go
The Día de Muertos 2023 event in Pokemon Go won’t happen until we’ve finished up October 2023. It’s an event that happens shortly after the Halloween 2023 event and begins on November 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. The event officially wraps up on November 2 at 8 PM in your local time zone, which means you’ll want to catch every exclusive Pokemon and reward before time runs out.
All Día de Muertos 2023 Event Bonuses in Pokemon Go
Throughout the event, all Pokemon Go players receive a variety of passive bonuses. These bonuses provide small rewards that every player can earn, regardless of how they play the game throughout the event’s time slot. Plus, there are exclusive rewards for Pokemon Go players in Latin America and the Caribbean, who earn additional rewards. These are the rewards all Pokemon Go players receive during the event.
- Incense will last for 90 minutes
- Lure Modules will now last for 90 minutes
- Twice as much Catch Candy
These are the rewards Pokemon Go players earn while playing in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Additional Candy whenever transferring Pokemon
All Wild Pokemon Encounters in Día de Muertos 2023 in Pokemon Go
Several Pokemon will have increased spawn chances during the Día de Muertos 2023 event in Pokemon Go. Again, it’s a short event, so act quickly if there are any Pokemon you want to add to your collection before they disappear. Here are all the Pokemon with an increased chance to spawn during the event.
- Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown
- Drifloon
- Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown
- Litwick
- Phantump
- Roselia
- Sableye
- Sunkern
- Yamask
Pokemon Go players in Latin America and the Caribbean have an increased chance to encounter these Pokemon during the event.
All Raid Battles in Día de Muertos 2023 in Pokemon Go
A handful of Pokemon appear in specific raids for the Día de Muertos 2023 event. Some of these Pokemon are available for you to take on yourself, but you might need a friend or two to help you out with the more challenging Pokemon Go raids, specifically any five-star or higher. These are all the raids you can see during Pokemon Go’s Día de Muertos 2023.
- One-Star Raids
- Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown
- Three-Star Raids
- Azumarill
- Bombirdier
- Hariyama
- Umbreon
- Five-Star Raids
- Darkrai
- Mega Raids
- Mega Banette