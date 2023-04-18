Pokémon Go: Every Shiny Available in April 2023

There are hundreds of Pokémon you can go out of your way to catch in Pokémon Go. They’re scattered throughout the world, and collecting them can be a challenge. However, what’s even more difficult is tracking down these shiny versions, a unique coloration of a Pokémon that appears every so often.

Not every Pokémon in the mobile game has an unlocked shiny version. These typically appear a year or two after Pokémon has been in Pokémon Go, usually when Niantic is celebrating a special event. Keeping track of what does and does not have a shiny version is extremely challenging, which is why we’ve put together the guide below that covers every shiny Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go.

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go – April 2023

We’ve listed out every Pokémon that has a shiny version as of April 2023. We’ll be updating this guide as more shiny Pokémon are discovered and become available to you. We’ll be listing out the base versions, but keep in mind that, if a base Pokémon has a shiny version, the evolved form does as well.

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Kanto

These are all the shiny Pokémon from the Kanto region that you can catch in Pokémon Go.

Abra

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Bellsprout

Bulbasaur

Caterpie

Chansey

Charmander

Clefairy

Cubone

Diglett

Ditto

Doduo

Dratini

Drowzee

Eevee

Ekans

Electabuzz

Exeggcute

Fefetch’d

Gastly

Geodude

Goldeen

Grimer

Growlithe

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Horsea

Jigglypuff

Kabuto

Kangaskhan

Koffing

Krabby

Lapras

Lickitung

Machop

Magikarp

Magmar

Magnemite

Mankey

Meowth

Mew

Mewtwo

Moltres

Mr. Mime

Nidoran (Female)

Nidoran (Male)

Oddish

Omanyte

Onix

Paras

Pidgey

Pikachu

Pinsir

Poliwag

Ponyta

Porygon

Psyduck

Rattata

Rhyhorn

Sandshrew

Scyther

Seel

Shellder

Slowpoke

Smoochum

Snorlax

Spearow

Squirtle

Staryu

Tangela

Tauros

Tentacool

Venonat

Voltorb

Vulpix

Wedle

Zapdos

Zubat

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Johto

These are all the shiny Pokémon you can catch from the Johto region in Pokémon Go.

Aipom

Azurill

Bonsly

Celebi

Chikorita

Chinchou

Corsola

Cyndaquil

Delibird

Dunsparce

Entei

Girafarig

Gligar

Heracross

Ho-Oh

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Houndour

Larvitar

Ledyba

Lugia

Mantine

Mareep

Miltank

Misdreavus

Murkrow

Natu

Phanpy

Pineco

Qwilfish

Raikou

Remoraid

Sentret

Skarmory

Slugma

Smeargle

Sneasel

Snubbull

Spinarak

Stantler

Suicune

Sunkern

Swinub

Teddiursa

Togepi

Totodile

Unown

Wooper

Wynaut

Yanma

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Hoenn

These are all the Pokémon that might appear as a shiny version in Pokémon Go from the Hoenn region.

Absol

Anorith

Aron

Bagon

Baltoy

Barboach

Beldum

Budew

Cacnea

Carvanha

Castform

Chimecho

Clamperl

Corphish

Deoxys

Duskull

Electrike

Feebas

Groudon

Gulpin

Jirachi

Kecleon

Kyogre

Latas

Latios

Lileep

Lotad

Lunatone

Luvdisc

Makuhita

Meditite

Mudkip

Nincada

Nosepass

Numel

Plusle

Poochyena

Ralts

Rayquaza

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Relicanth

Sableye

Seedot

Seviper

Shroomish

Shuppet

Skitty

Slakoth

Snorunt

Solrock

Spheal

Spinda

Spoink

Surskit

Swablu

Taillow

Torchic

Torkoal

Trapinch

Treecko

Tropius

Volbeat

Wailmer

Whismur

Wingull

Wurmple

Zangoose

Zigzagoon

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Sinnoh

These are all of the Pokémon that have shiny versions from the Sinnoh region that can spawn in Pokémon Go.

Azelf

Bidoof

Bronzor

Buizel

Buneary

Burmy

Cherubi

Chimchar

Combee

Cranidos

Cresselia

Croagunk

Darkrai

Dialga

Drifloon

Finneon

Gible

Glameow

Heatran

Hippopotas

Kricketot

Mesprit

Palkia

Piplup

RegigigasGiratina

Riolu

Shieldon

Shinx

Skorupi

Snover

Spiritomb

Starly

Turtwig

Uxie

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Unova

These are all the Pokémon from the Unova region that can appear with a shiny version in Pokémon Go.

Alomomola

Archen

Audino

Axew

Blitzle

Cobalion

Cottonee

Cubchoo

Darumaka

Deino

Durant

Dwebble

Elgyem

Ferroseed

Foongus

Frillish

Genesect

Heatmor

Karrablast

Klink

Kyurem

Landorus

Lillipup

Litwich

Minccino

Munna

Oshawott

Panpour

Pansage

Pansear

Patrat

Pawniard

Pidove

Purrloin

Reshiram

Roggenrola

Rufflet

Sawk

Shelmet

Snivy

Stunfisk

Tepig

Terrakion

Throh

Thundurus

Timburr

Tirtouga

Tornadus

Trubbish

Tympole

Venipede

Virizion

Vullaby

Woobat

Yamask

Zekrom

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Kalos

These are the Pokémon you can encounter from the Kalos region that have shiny versions in Pokémon Go.

Bergmite

Binacle

Bunnelby

Chespin

Dedenne

Espurr

Fletchling

Furfrou

Helioptile

Inkay

Litleo

Noibat

Pumkaboo

Spritzee

Swirlix

Xerneas

Yveltal

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Alola

These are all the Pokémon that have shiny versions in Pokémon Go that come from the Alolan region.

Alolan Diglet

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Meltan

Rockruff

Stufful

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Yungoos

All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Galar

These are all the Pokémon with shiny versions that come from the Galar region and can spawn in Pokémon Go.