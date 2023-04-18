Pokémon Go: Every Shiny Available in April 2023
Shiny Pokémon are some of the rarest encounters in Pokémon Go, and it’s difficult to keep track of every single one.
There are hundreds of Pokémon you can go out of your way to catch in Pokémon Go. They’re scattered throughout the world, and collecting them can be a challenge. However, what’s even more difficult is tracking down these shiny versions, a unique coloration of a Pokémon that appears every so often.
Not every Pokémon in the mobile game has an unlocked shiny version. These typically appear a year or two after Pokémon has been in Pokémon Go, usually when Niantic is celebrating a special event. Keeping track of what does and does not have a shiny version is extremely challenging, which is why we’ve put together the guide below that covers every shiny Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go.
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go – April 2023
We’ve listed out every Pokémon that has a shiny version as of April 2023. We’ll be updating this guide as more shiny Pokémon are discovered and become available to you. We’ll be listing out the base versions, but keep in mind that, if a base Pokémon has a shiny version, the evolved form does as well.
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Kanto
These are all the shiny Pokémon from the Kanto region that you can catch in Pokémon Go.
- Abra
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Bellsprout
- Bulbasaur
- Caterpie
- Chansey
- Charmander
- Clefairy
- Cubone
- Diglett
- Ditto
- Doduo
- Dratini
- Drowzee
- Eevee
- Ekans
- Electabuzz
- Exeggcute
- Fefetch’d
- Gastly
- Geodude
- Goldeen
- Grimer
- Growlithe
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Horsea
- Jigglypuff
- Kabuto
- Kangaskhan
- Koffing
- Krabby
- Lapras
- Lickitung
- Machop
- Magikarp
- Magmar
- Magnemite
- Mankey
- Meowth
- Mew
- Mewtwo
- Moltres
- Mr. Mime
- Nidoran (Female)
- Nidoran (Male)
- Oddish
- Omanyte
- Onix
- Paras
- Pidgey
- Pikachu
- Pinsir
- Poliwag
- Ponyta
- Porygon
- Psyduck
- Rattata
- Rhyhorn
- Sandshrew
- Scyther
- Seel
- Shellder
- Slowpoke
- Smoochum
- Snorlax
- Spearow
- Squirtle
- Staryu
- Tangela
- Tauros
- Tentacool
- Venonat
- Voltorb
- Vulpix
- Wedle
- Zapdos
- Zubat
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Johto
These are all the shiny Pokémon you can catch from the Johto region in Pokémon Go.
- Aipom
- Azurill
- Bonsly
- Celebi
- Chikorita
- Chinchou
- Corsola
- Cyndaquil
- Delibird
- Dunsparce
- Entei
- Girafarig
- Gligar
- Heracross
- Ho-Oh
- Hoothoot
- Hoppip
- Houndour
- Larvitar
- Ledyba
- Lugia
- Mantine
- Mareep
- Miltank
- Misdreavus
- Murkrow
- Natu
- Phanpy
- Pineco
- Qwilfish
- Raikou
- Remoraid
- Sentret
- Skarmory
- Slugma
- Smeargle
- Sneasel
- Snubbull
- Spinarak
- Stantler
- Suicune
- Sunkern
- Swinub
- Teddiursa
- Togepi
- Totodile
- Unown
- Wooper
- Wynaut
- Yanma
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Hoenn
These are all the Pokémon that might appear as a shiny version in Pokémon Go from the Hoenn region.
- Absol
- Anorith
- Aron
- Bagon
- Baltoy
- Barboach
- Beldum
- Budew
- Cacnea
- Carvanha
- Castform
- Chimecho
- Clamperl
- Corphish
- Deoxys
- Duskull
- Electrike
- Feebas
- Groudon
- Gulpin
- Jirachi
- Kecleon
- Kyogre
- Latas
- Latios
- Lileep
- Lotad
- Lunatone
- Luvdisc
- Makuhita
- Meditite
- Mudkip
- Nincada
- Nosepass
- Numel
- Plusle
- Poochyena
- Ralts
- Rayquaza
- Regice
- Regirock
- Registeel
- Relicanth
- Sableye
- Seedot
- Seviper
- Shroomish
- Shuppet
- Skitty
- Slakoth
- Snorunt
- Solrock
- Spheal
- Spinda
- Spoink
- Surskit
- Swablu
- Taillow
- Torchic
- Torkoal
- Trapinch
- Treecko
- Tropius
- Volbeat
- Wailmer
- Whismur
- Wingull
- Wurmple
- Zangoose
- Zigzagoon
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Sinnoh
These are all of the Pokémon that have shiny versions from the Sinnoh region that can spawn in Pokémon Go.
- Azelf
- Bidoof
- Bronzor
- Buizel
- Buneary
- Burmy
- Cherubi
- Chimchar
- Combee
- Cranidos
- Cresselia
- Croagunk
- Darkrai
- Dialga
- Drifloon
- Finneon
- Gible
- Glameow
- Heatran
- Hippopotas
- Kricketot
- Mesprit
- Palkia
- Piplup
- RegigigasGiratina
- Riolu
- Shieldon
- Shinx
- Skorupi
- Snover
- Spiritomb
- Starly
- Turtwig
- Uxie
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Unova
These are all the Pokémon from the Unova region that can appear with a shiny version in Pokémon Go.
- Alomomola
- Archen
- Audino
- Axew
- Blitzle
- Cobalion
- Cottonee
- Cubchoo
- Darumaka
- Deino
- Durant
- Dwebble
- Elgyem
- Ferroseed
- Foongus
- Frillish
- Genesect
- Heatmor
- Karrablast
- Klink
- Kyurem
- Landorus
- Lillipup
- Litwich
- Minccino
- Munna
- Oshawott
- Panpour
- Pansage
- Pansear
- Patrat
- Pawniard
- Pidove
- Purrloin
- Reshiram
- Roggenrola
- Rufflet
- Sawk
- Shelmet
- Snivy
- Stunfisk
- Tepig
- Terrakion
- Throh
- Thundurus
- Timburr
- Tirtouga
- Tornadus
- Trubbish
- Tympole
- Venipede
- Virizion
- Vullaby
- Woobat
- Yamask
- Zekrom
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Kalos
These are the Pokémon you can encounter from the Kalos region that have shiny versions in Pokémon Go.
- Bergmite
- Binacle
- Bunnelby
- Chespin
- Dedenne
- Espurr
- Fletchling
- Furfrou
- Helioptile
- Inkay
- Litleo
- Noibat
- Pumkaboo
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Alola
These are all the Pokémon that have shiny versions in Pokémon Go that come from the Alolan region.
- Alolan Diglet
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Marowak
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Meltan
- Rockruff
- Stufful
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Yungoos
All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go from Galar
These are all the Pokémon with shiny versions that come from the Galar region and can spawn in Pokémon Go.
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Galarian Weezing
- Galarian Yamask
- Galarian Zigzagoon